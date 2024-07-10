DWTS Champ Teases New Honest & Healthy Romance, Says Fans Won’t See Her Posting It Online

A former “Dancing with the Stars” champion has kept her new relationship very private. Season 29 DWTS winner Kaitlyn Bristowe announced the end of her engagement to fellow “Bachelorette” alum Jason Tartick in August 2023. For the past few months, rumors indicate Bristowe is dating “Bachelorette” star Zac Clark.

Bristowe recently revealed some intriguing details about her apparent relationship with Clark. She also declared she wouldn’t plaster her new relationship on Instagram any time soon, if ever.

“I’ve never been more clear, and level-headed, and mature, and like myself,” in a relationship before, Bristowe admitted. She gushed, “It’s just been a really healthy, healthy, honest, communicative” relationship.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kaitlyn Bristowe Admitted Her Long-Distance Beau Lives in New York

Bristowe joined Kristin Cavallari for the July 2 episode of Cavallari’s “Let’s Be Honest” podcast. The two ladies discussed Bristowe’s prior “Bachelorette” engagements with Shawn Booth and Tartick.

At one point, Cavallari asked Bristowe about the first date she experienced after her breakup with Tartick. Bristowe shared the story but did not mention Clark by name.

The “Dancing with the Stars” winner revealed her first date with her unnamed suitor was in New York. He was working when she landed in town, so he had a driver pick her up from the airport. It just so happens that Clark lives in New York.

Bristowe was impressed the driver had everything she might need handy, like a phone charger and her favorite snacks. The driver took her to her date’s apartment, where she waited for him to return.

“I was like, well, this is a pretty decent apartment for New York. I love this. We’re in a great area…Then we drove to get pizza and sat outside and chatted,” she relayed.

While Bristowe admitted she would usually be nervous in that situation, that didn’t happen this time. She admitted she went into the date essentially fed up with relationships entirely. To Bristowe’s surprise, she gushed, “Oh, my gosh. Immediately it was chemistry.”

Bristowe gushed, “This person, though, is just all heart. They’re just…a very good human. And it’s pretty nice to get to know someone like that. But I keep being like, when is it going to turn?”

She knows she tends to sabotage relationships. However, she’s insistent she won’t do that this time.

The DWTS Champ Won’t Share the Relationship Online Until She Knows He’s the ‘Right One’

The “Dancing with the Stars” winner noted the couple typically sees one another about once a month. She has continued to date others occasionally but said he has not.

“I’m really trying to be open to being myself and getting to know someone…We’re laying it all out there because he knows I don’t want to be surprised and I don’t want to surprise anyone either,” Bristowe explained.

Cavallari asked if Bristowe had decided how she would handle social media in a new relationship. Bristowe declared future romantic relationships would not be broadcast on her social media pages.

The “Dancing with the Stars” champion added, “I want to treat it like my Instagram followers are my kids. And I’m like, I’m not introducing you until I know that you’re the right one.”

Bristowe admitted that after two public, failed engagements, she’s hesitant to set herself up for it to happen again.

“For me personally, [social media] was part of what I think I got lost in at the beginning of the last relationship” with Tartick, Bristowe shared.

She admitted, “I was like, wow, people really support this. This is fun. This is exciting.” Instead, she noted, she should have focused on building a foundation for the relationship.

In her new relationship, or others in the future, Bristowe noted she wanted to know someone for a full year before openly sharing it with others. She’s “scared of getting bamboozled by people” and wants to “protect the relationship” she has next.

The biggest obstacle keeping Bristowe’s new romance from getting serious, it seems, is that they live in different cities. Bristowe still lives in Nashville, Tennessee, where she moved when she became engaged to Booth. Despite the distance, Bristowe is clearly smitten and “Dancing with the Stars” fans will be watching for new updates.