DWTS Champion Fires Back at Fans: ‘Y’all Are Freaking Me Out’

A former champion from “Dancing with the Stars” got fans buzzing over a recent social media post. Some people thought season 29 DWTS champ Kaitlyn Bristowe had some suspicious timing with her post in relation to someone else’s.

After fans started buzzing over the coincidental posting, Bristowe shared follow-up posts where she clapped back at the criticism and got a bit snarky.

“Y’all are freaking me out to post anything cuz I can’t even eat pizza anymore without someone thinking something,” she wrote.

Here’s what you need to know:

Some Fans Thought Kaitlyn Bristowe Copied Her Ex-Fiance’s Girlfriend

On July 3, fans noticed that an Instagram story of Bristowe’s was similar to one shared by her ex-fiance’s new girlfriend.

Both Bristowe and Kat Stickler, who is now dating Jason Tartick, shared photos showing their braiding skills.

“I think its my best one yet if I do say so myself,” Stickler noted of the photo she posted showing a French braid in her daughter MK’s hair.

Less than an hour later, Bristowe posted a photo of her niece with a Dutch braid and wrote, “I still got it.”

One fan posted screenshots of the two Instagram stories side-by-side in the “Bachelor Nation” subreddit. “Weird flex KB,” that Redditor titled the post. That person added a hashtag of “unhinged” as well.

Not long after that, Bristowe took to her Instagram Stories again. “I braided my nieces hair and posted about it not having a f*cking clue someone else did,” the “Dancing with the Stars” champion wrote.

Bristowe continued, “Y’all are freaking me out to post anything…I do not follow these people, I do not see their content, I do not care.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” champion added, “Sorry to break it to you but I do not care to be copying anyone. Please calm down.”

In an additional Instagram story, Bristowe wrote, “Please stop pitting me against other incredible women. None of us deserve that.”

Fans Seemed Divided on Whether Bristowe ‘Copied’ Stickler Intentionally

Bristowe added one more related Instagram story that showed her on an airplane. She happened to be eating a chocolate chip cookie. She snarkily wrote, “I hope no one else is eating a chocolate chip cookie right now!!!”

The initial Reddit thread speculating about Bristowe copying Stickler’s braiding photo received nearly 450 “likes” and over 230 comments. However, not everybody was critical of Bristowe in this case.

“What is the actual likelihood of this being coincidental? she has shown on multiple occasions that she is unwell, please be [for real],” one Redditor commented.

“Classic attention seeking Kaitlyn. She likely did this on purpose so she could complain about trolls,” added another Reddit user.

“This has gottttt to be a coincidence though, everyone take a deep breath,” urged someone else.

“Y’all need to leave her alone,” read someone else’s comment.

“Probably a coincidence guys. Those things are hard to do – I’m not surprised they’re both proud of their efforts,” suggested a separate Redditor.

“This could be a coincidence but no one would really believe her just from her interview comments and shade she’s thrown,” wrote a different Reddit user.

That person continued, “If she was smarter about the things she spoke about and the shade she’s tried to throw, people would be less inclined to think this was on purpose. I can’t help but think she did it to herself.”