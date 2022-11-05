DWTS Champ Opens Up About Cryptic Instagram Post

A “Dancing With the Stars” champ is opening up after she shared a cryptic post on Instagram.

On October 20, 2022, former “Bachelorette” star Kaitlyn Bristowe shared a video of herself drinking some hot tea. “I’m not being over dramatic when I say I’d rather sit naked on a HOT GRILL. Then keep this piping hot TEA to myself. Ughhh. Late night decisions,” she captioned the snap.

“Has anyone heard of Ashwagandha tea? It’s a calming tea. Because sometimes you just gotta take it one ‘are you f****** kidding me?’ at a time,” she said while filming herself. Fans immediately took to the comments section of the post to question Bristowe about what “tea” she had to spill and to encourage her to do so. She brought this up on a recent Amazon Live!

Here’s what you need to know:

Bristowe Said the ‘Tea’ Is not Related to ‘The Bachelor’

On October 26, 2022, Bristowe did an Amazon Live! in which she addressed her cryptic Instagram post, which received a great deal of attention online.

“I said that and then the next day I was like… Kaitlyn you can’t say that unless you are actually going to spill the tea. Which I’m just really not sure I can do yet, and if I do I might do it on my podcast. But, it’s nothing ‘Bachelor’ related – I think a lot of people thought it was a little juice behind the scenes of something ‘Bachelor’ related, it’s not,” she explained.

Bristowe kept things fairly vague, not revealing who she might have been talking about, though she did provide a small hint at the end.

“I just saw someone do an interview where they were very much playing… a victim and I know too much information in something that that person did directly to me that really hurt me. And I’m like, ‘well you’re leaving out like 70% of the story’… I’m not sure if anyone gets any hints from that,” she added.

Bristowe & Jason Tartick Are Busy Wedding Planning

Although Bristowe may seem like she has some extra time on her hands, and she and her fiance are actually super busy getting all the finishing touches on their upcoming wedding. One of the next things up on her list is the bachelorette party.

“Where am I going to go? I don’t know. I like Miami for the food. But my parents have a really beautiful place in Cabo that I think would be fun to go to. Otherwise, Hello! Nashvegas. I live in the new Vegas and it’s the bachelorette capital of the world. Plus, I feel like all of my favorite spots I know and then I could be home with the dogs!!” Bristowe said on her Amazon Live.

Bristowe and Tartick have been engaged since May 2021, and had a small setback when they found out that the venue they chose for their nuptials was booked.

In October 2022, Bristowe told E! News that she and Tartick were “both kind of stressed out,” but admitted that things are starting to come together. “Now that we think a venue is going to work out, it will be more real, exciting and easier to plan,” she said.

