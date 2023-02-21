DWTS Champ Admits Looking ‘Different’ After Fans Attack Her Over Changing Face

Former “Dancing With the Stars” champ Kaitlyn Bristowe opened up about getting Botox and fillers and how she feels being judged by strangers over her looks.

On the January 31, 2023, episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, Bristowe talked to podcast host Amanda Hirsch about her decision to get injectables and how people’s opinions of how her looks have changed affect her.

“I think there’s this ridiculous standard for women to look the same as they did when they were first on the show. So, people got to know me as 29-year-old Kaitlyn, and they want me to stay that young-looking, innocent, little naive girl. And everybody changes over seven years,” Bristowe said.

“And yes, I’ve gotten Botox, and, yes, I’ve gotten fillers, and I’ve never gone under the knife, but people seem to think I do. But I love the Botox and fillers. It makes me feel rested, it makes me feel like I look refreshed,” she said.

Bristowe went on to share how she feels about her “haters” and got candid about her decision to get Botox “every six weeks.”

Kaitlyn Bristowe Admitted That Part of the Reason She Gets Botox & Fillers Is Due to an ‘Insecurity’

Bristowe hasn’t been shy about her love of Botox, but she admitted that those feelings don’t all step from a healthy place.

“There’s two sides of it. I love it and I also know it’s an insecurity,” she admitted. “And I need to ask myself sometimes why I am doing that.”

Bristowe added that she knows she doesn’t look the same as she once did.

“When people come at me for the Botox and fillers, I’m like, I get it. I do look different. And you’re just trying to hurt my feelings and sometimes it does and sometimes it doesn’t,” she said. “I try and think of it as, if those haters went away? I’d be like, ‘oh, what am I doing wrong?’ Like, I don’t mind having haters. … I’m all over the map. If I’m on my period, it’ll make me cry,” she said. “Sometimes I find it comical,” she added.

Kaitlyn Bristowe Has Expressed Frustration Over Comments About Her Looks in the Past

On the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, Bristowe said that she feels like her looks are talked about quite a bit since her time on “The Bachelorette.”

“I feel like people really talk about my looks,” she told Hirsch. “My whole life I did think that looks were the most important thing,” she admitted, saying that she’d been working these details out in therapy.

And this is not the first time that Bristowe has talked about the ongoing chatter about her changing look.

“So sick of women commenting on my face,” she tweeted in June 2021. “6 years since I was on the show,” she said in another tweet. “Brow lift, brow micro blading, got my teeth bonded, some filler In my lips, aging, darker hair, and I finally learned how to contour. Oh and I put on some weight,” she added.

In her interview on NSBNF, Bristowe admitted that she would “love to not be poking [her] face every six weeks.”

Bristowe said that she’s been getting Botox for years, but admits that it’s not for everyone — and thinks that’s totally fine.

