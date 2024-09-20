DWTS Champ Reveals Custody Change, Admits She’s ‘No Longer Willing to Co-Parent’

A former “Dancing with the Stars” champion has finally addressed fan questions about a complicated custody situation. Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick announced their split in August 2023 via Instagram. At the time, they indicated they both would remain involved in taking care of their dogs Pinot and Ramen.

In recent months, fans have noticed that Tartick rarely posted about the dogs or seemed to be seeing them. Both Tartick and Bristowe dodged questions about their shared custody arrangement for a while.

In the September 19 episode of Bristowe’s “Off the Vine” podcast, the season 29 DWTS champion addressed the situation. She acknowledged that things have changed and that she’s no longer willing to share custody of the dogs.

Kaitlyn Bristowe Now Has Ramen & Pinot Fulltime

Bristowe addressed the dog custody questions late in her podcast. She revealed that as many fans had suspected, she and Tartick are no longer sharing custody of the dogs, and she indicated she was the one who insisted on the change.

“So the dog custody, I think everyone knows, especially if you listen to the podcast or follow me at all, you know how important Ramen and Pinot are to me,” she began.

She continued, “They are legitimately the light of my life and it kills me. I know I travel a lot, it kills me to leave them.” Bristowe explained she has the “greatest dog sitter” she calls “their fairy godmother” who takes good care of them when she’s traveling.

Bristowe explained, “She loves them like they are her own and she comes to my house so they don’t have to leave.”

“What I realized in sharing custody with the dogs is that they get very scared and very uncomfortable and very anxious not knowing where they’re going and when they’re coming back. This is not personal to anybody. It happens when they are at one house. It happens when they’re in my house,” Bristowe shared.

She added that when she and Tartick shared custody of the dogs, “I just noticed some really big shifts in them with anxiousness and it was breaking my whole heart.”

As the dogs’ anxiety escalated, Bristowe noted, she talked to the rescue organization Bunny’s Buddies where the dogs came from.

According to Bristowe, the person at Bunny’s Buddies she spoke to was adamant. She says she was told, “We would not let somebody rescue these two angel dogs who need security, who need love, who need stability to be bouncing around in joint custody.”

Bristowe added that the organization implied they could even take Pinot and Ramen back and that the contract she signed in adopting the dogs “doesn’t allow” for a situation like shared custody between two homes.

Bristowe Suggested Tartick Can Still See the Dogs When He’s in Town

During her podcast, Bristowe insisted that despite putting an end to the joint custody situation, “I would never keep them from somebody.”

“So as much as I say, I am no longer willing to co-parent because I’m doing what’s best for the dogs. I just want to make it clear that he is more than welcome to see them,” Bristowe added.

She noted, “If he is in town for the weekend or wants to take them for a walk, I would never keep them from anyone.”

Bristowe also referred, without naming him specifically, to her split from her “Bachelorette” fiance Shawn Booth.

During their relationship, Bristowe fell in love with Booth’s dog. “I will never forget, and I’m not going to name names, an ex said to me, you’ll never see this dog again. And it broke my soul to not see this dog again. I remember saying I would never do that to anybody,” she admitted.

She continued, “So I am trying to do what is absolutely best for these dogs and also not be a monster at the same time. So that’s all I’m going to say.”

Many Fans Supported Bristowe’s Decision

Fans took to Reddit to share their take on Bristowe’s dog custody update.

“Honestly joint custody of animals has always seemed weird and unfair for the animals. This is the best outcome for the pups,” one Redditor commented.

“It’s what’s best for the dogs. Feel sad for those buddies but stability is important and Jason doesn’t love them any less,” added another Redditor.

Someone else wrote, “WOW being shuttled back and forth is for the feelings of the HUMANS and not the DOGS? What a shock! If only we could have known!”

“This is the best move for the dogs to have consistency. Also the best move for both Kaitlyn and Jason,” read a separate response.

“Sadly, pets sense our emotions. I think Kaitlyn’s stressed at sharing custody…so the dogs are stressed. Jason knew this about Kaitlyn, so honestly, he should understand this and support whatever is best for the dogs,” wrote a different Reddit user.

“She is also rarely home. Isn’t that not good for the dogs either? Seems like they still wouldn’t know their schedule,” questioned someone else.

So far, Tartick has not commented on what Bristowe said about the dog custody situation.