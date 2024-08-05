DWTS Champ Gets Sassy About Challenging Custody Arrangement

A former “Dancing with the Stars” champion shared a brutally honest take on a challenging custody situation she’d had with her ex-fiance. When Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick announced the end of their engagement, they noted they would share custody of their two dogs, Ramen and Pinot.

In a recent podcast episode, however, Bristowe admitted she just wants the dogs for herself. She even joked a bit about setting Tartick up with a new dog of his own. “You’ll get a lot of engagement. It’ll be perfect for your brand,” she quipped.

Lately, fans have noticed signs that suggest a change in sharing custody has developed with Bristowe and Tartick.

Kaitlyn Bristowe Wants Jason Tartick to Let Her Have the Dogs

In their August 2023 Instagram breakup announcement, the couple stated, “Our dogs Ramen & Pinot will continue to be cared for as brothers. While their humans are no longer romantically involved, we will love and take care of them together.”

Despite their plans for shared custody, Bristowe recently was pretty blunt about her wish to have full custody of the dogs. She vocalized her frustrations during the June 18 episode of Shannon Ford’s “Probably a Podcast.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” champion admitted she had come to feel like Tartick should “Let me have the dogs. Let me have my family. Like you have your own now. Let me have the dogs.”

Suggesting that Tartick has his own family now seemed to be a reference to his new romance with TikTok star Kat Stickler, who also has a young daughter, MK.

Bristowe admitted she feels the dogs are the “Loves of my life.”

As Bristowe talked about her passion for the dogs, Ford suggested maybe she could gift Tartick a new dog.

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum admitted she’s thought about it. “I would love to rescue a dog for him,” she shared. She acknowledged that Tartick truly loves Pinot and Ramen.

Ford joked that Bristowe could write an anonymous letter to Stickler and set it up that Stickler got the dog for Tartick.

Bristowe quipped she’d tell the couple, “Don’t worry, you guys will get a lot of views from it. You’ll get a lot of engagement. It’ll be perfect for your brand.”

She continued, “They might be sold on that…They’re in for sure.”

Tartick Hasn’t Posted About the Dogs in a While

It appears the last time Tartick posted about anything dog-related on Instagram was June 4, the fifth anniversary of Ramen’s adoption.

Fans have been asking about the dogs in the comments section of one of his pinned Instagram posts. It doesn’t appear he’s replied to any of them.

A July 20 comment read, “We need more Pinot and ramen content, please. 🥰”

“What’s sad is Kaitlin was away and someone else was watching them. I hope she is not keeping them from him,” read a separate comment from July 28.

That commenter continued, “It seems as soon as he went public with Kat he hasn’t had them. How heartbreaking for him and the pups.”

“We miss seeing the pups, 🐶🐾🐶🐾” a follower asked on July 29.

Tartick’s Girlfriend Is Fostering Puppies, Which Could Be a Game Changer

On August 2, Stickler shared an adorable post on her Instagram page showing three foster puppies. In the caption, she wrote, “Don’t get attached don’t get attached don’t get attached don’t get attached don’t get attached.”

Tartick commented, “You’re an angel, actually though. 🥹❤️‍🩹”

“Congratulations on your 3 new babies cause they ain’t going anywhere,” joked one of Stickler’s followers.

“Lol you are not getting rid of these puppies and we all know it 😂 (this is actually really lovely & sweet of you, though),” added another follower.

Someone else commented, “One for you. One for your daughter. One for Jason? 😂❤️”

The situation with Tartick, Bristowe, and the dog custody seems to be in flux for now. However, fans sense perhaps a significant change in the situation is on the horizon.