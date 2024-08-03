DWTS Champ Reunites With ‘Loves of My Life’ After Lengthy Separation

A former “Dancing with the Stars” champion shared her excitement over a highly-anticipated reunion. Season 29 DWTS champion Kaitlyn Bristowe reunited with her dogs, Pinot and Ramen, after being away from them for several weeks.

Fans of Bristowe’s know she is deeply attached to both dogs. The “Dancing with the Stars” alum and the dogs were apart for about six weeks while Bristowe worked on a dream gig in Costa Rica.

Now she’s home, and it didn’t take long for the pets that Bristowe recently noted were the “loves of my life” to get back into their usual routine.

Reuniting With the Dogs Made Kaitlyn Bristowe the ‘Happiest Person Alive’

In an Instagram post Bristowe shared on August 1, fans got to see the “Dancing with the Stars” champion reunite with Ramen and Pinot. In the caption, she wrote, “Actual footage from heaven. I have never left them this long. It was so hard, but I had a dream job to do.”

Bristowe had been in Costa Rica since mid-July, so she was away from the dogs for about six weeks.

She hasn’t explained yet what her “dream job” was that took her to Costa Rica. However, former “Bachelor” Colton Underwood was there too. There has been speculation among fans that the two were filming and co-hosting a new reality television show.

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum ended her caption by noting, “I will spend the next month making up for lost time with them. So happy to be home. 🫶🏼”

The video Bristowe included in her post showed highlights from her transition back home from Costa Rica. Once she was back in her home with Pinot and Ramen, she said she was “literally the happiest kid in all of America.”

Pinot and Ramen were clearly thrilled to see Bristowe, too.

Bristowe quickly settled into her bed with the dogs who smothered her with kisses. She admitted she was “just the happiest person alive.”

The DWTS Champion Already Worries About How Hard It’ll Be When the Dogs Die

Bristowe opened up about how much the dogs mean to her during the June 18 episode of Shannon Ford’s “Probably a Podcast.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” champion said the dogs were the “Loves of my life.” She also admitted she is already grieving the idea that someday they’ll die. “I’ve never been obsessed with something more,” she admitted.

She added, “This is so dark, but I’ve had really dark thoughts of well, when they go, I’m gonna go with them.” Bristowe said she’s been working with a counselor to specifically address these concerns and thoughts of hers.

Fans of Bristowe’s loved her reunion post.

“They missed you just as much as you missed them! Nothing better than the feeling of getting to snuggle with your dogs after being away from them for so long,” commented one follower.

“Goldens are the best welcoming committee, 💛💛” added another follower.

Someone else wrote, “Kaitlyn your doggies are truly the best! So much love all around!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️”

A separate comment read, “Ahhhhh this makes me so happy for you! They love their momma soooo much! You can tell you’re the favorite parent. I mean that with zero disrespect either. Just saying! 💁🏼‍♀️”