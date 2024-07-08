DWTS Champ Speaks Out About Ex 6 Years After Their Shocking Split

Season 29 “Dancing With the Stars” champ Kaitlyn Bristowe recently opened up about her relationship with Shawn Booth. They first met on her season of “The Bachelorette” and got engaged on the show’s finale.

Although Bristowe and Booth didn’t end up getting married, she feels that their relationship was a “success.”

“I still like to think of my season and the relationship that came out of it — it was somewhat of a success,” Bristowe said on the July 1 episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast. Although things didn’t work out in the end, Bristowe pointed out that she was with Booth for four years.

Bristowe went on to talk about the connection that she felt with Booth from the moment they met on the show.

“I didn’t think I would get that feeling on night one. I’ve never met somebody and in the first moment of touching their hands felt like electricity. I’ve never actually experienced that,” she said. Previously, Bristowe felt that she’d really needed to get to know someone before developing those intense feelings. “That was like a real standout for me,” she said.

Bristowe and Booth split in November 2018.

Kaitlyn Bristowe Previously Said She Felt ‘Used’ by Shawn Booth

In May 2019, Bristowe told Us Weekly where she stood with Booth.

“If I ran into him on the street I would say, ‘Hey, how’s it going?’ It’s not like there’s any hate there, but … we don’t talk or anything,” she explained. However, as the years have gone on, both her and Booth have said negative things about their relationship.

For example, on an April 2023 episode of the “Trading Secrets” podcast, Bristowe talked about her relationship with Booth and how she felt jaded.

“Let me just start by saying this is all just from my point of view and from how I felt and things that I saw. It doesn’t mean they’re right or wrong,” she stated. She went on to explain that she felt “used” by Booth.

“I think men sometimes get emasculated by the Bachelorette coming off [the show with] all these opportunities. They’re like, ‘We want Kaitlyn there and well, Shawn can come too,’ or ‘Maybe not. Maybe it’s just Kaitlyn or it’s the two of us together.’ It was always if I was there, then he was invited,” she said.

However, Bristowe and Booth got to a point where they didn’t see things progressing.

“It was like getting down to the end where I, we, both just didn’t see it going anywhere. … “It felt like he was hanging on until his gym opened and that’s where I felt used professionally,” she added.

Kaitlyn Bristowe Said Shawn Booth Broke Up With Her

Although the fine details of what happened behind-the-scenes in Bristowe and Booth’s relationship

“He left me,” Bristowe said on E’s “LadyGang,” according to People magazine. “He didn’t know why he couldn’t love me. I just think the show was too hard for someone to get over. I don’t know, that’s what I’m going off of,” she added.

In the time since, Bristowe dated Bachelor Nation’s Jason Tartick. They got engaged, but broke things off in August 2023.

As for Booth, he became a father in December 2023.

“We’d like you to meet Locks Joseph Booth,” Booth and girlfriend Dre Joseph captioned a joint Instagram post. The couple added he’s “the greatest thing that’s ever happened to us.”

