DWTS Winner Wants to Take Over the Show’s Hosting Gig

Fans of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” have had mixed reactions since model, entrepreneur, and TV personality Tyra Banks took over as host of the show. Now, one winner is throwing their hat in the ring to take over that role.

Kaitlyn Bristowe, a former “Bachelorette,” won season 29 of “Dancing With the Stars” alongside professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev, and she is currently on tour alongside the professional dancers for the “Dancing With the Stars” 2022 live tour.

The celebrity has now said she’d be open to hosting the show in the future.

Kaitlyn Bristowe is Open to Hosting ‘Dancing With the Stars’

I mean, if the position is open…. https://t.co/ueXRDgY7vQ — Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) February 6, 2022

A fan took to Twitter to say that they’d like Bristowe to be the host of “Dancing With the Stars.”

“Hear me out.. @kaitlynmbristowe hosts @DancingABC . #DWTS,” the fan tweeted.

Bristowe saw the tweet and quote-tweeted it with the caption, “I mean, if the position is open….”

It wouldn’t be her first gig as host of a show. Bristowe and former “Bachelorette” Tayshia Adams took over hosting “The Bachelorette” in 2021, and they both hosted two seasons of the show, including the “After the Final Rose” special, which airs live.

Fans Had Mixed Reaction to Bristowe’s Tweet

After Bristowe’s tweet, some fans took to Reddit to talk about the possibility of a new host.

Some people thought Bristowe would be good at the job, while others talked about other former winners as people who could be taking over as host instead.

“I’m a pretty casual ‘Bachelorette’ watcher and I liked her as the host,” one person commented. “She seemed very charming, as well as engaged with the lead and very empathetic of their struggles. She seems to be having the best time on tour, she could be a lot of fun in the role.”

Another person replied, “… if they were going to have a former winner be host it really shouldn’t be her.”

Other names thrown in the running for hosting the show were Jordan Fisher and Leah Remini.

Some people are of the mindset that any host would be better than Banks, while others said that they thought Bristowe would not be good at hosting the show.

“Please, no,” one person replied. “We have winners with personality! Kaitlyn sucked all the life out of her own dances. Jordan Fisher is probably too busy at this point to commit to more than one season, but he would be my first pick after Tom and Erin magically coming back.”

Another wrote, “I’d rather have anyone else lol.”

It should be stated that Tyra Banks, the current host of “Dancing With the Stars,” has not insinuated that she would not be returning for another season of the show. The star has an executive producer credit on the show, so she’ll very likely be involved in any upcoming seasons, no matter what her duties may be.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

