Fans Convinced DWTS Is Getting a New Host After Vague Instagram Share

Some fans think that “Dancing With the Stars” is getting a new host. The rumors started after champ Kaitlyn Bristowe shared some vague news on Instagram.

“Remember when I asked you guys to put it out into the universe that I’d get the thing I auditioned for? I got it. Thank you,” Bristowe captioned a post on July 3.

The photos that the Mirrorball Trophy winner posted included shots with DWTS cast members Sasha Farber and Julianne Hough. This led some fans to believe that whatever gig Bristowe got has to do with the show in one way or another.

Bristowe won season 29 alongside ballroom pro Artem Chigvintsev.

Kaitlyn Bristowe Hasn’t Provided Any Addition Information About Her New Gig

Bristowe’s post didn’t supply any details, which could be due to contractual obligations. This only caused speculation about what’s next for Bristowe’s career to kick into high gear.

Many people seem to think that Bristowe is going to be hosting “Dancing With the Stars.” That was one of the top guesses in the comments section of her post.

“Hosting DWTS?!” one person asked. Currently, Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro serve as co-hosts and both are confirmed for season 33.

“Dancing with the stars host????” another question read.

“Oh my God does The picture of you and Sasha mean that you will be the next host for dancing with the Stars?!?!?? Because if that’s the case, I will totally watch it every single time & you’d be the perfect host!!!!!!” someone else wondered.

“Wait, now I’m way too excited. OK so you’re either going to be a dancer and you’re going to bring that mirrorball home or you’re going to be a cohost or you’re going to be a guest judge. Either way I know it has something to do with Dancing with the Stars I’m so [expletive] excited.!!!!!!!!!!!!” a fourth Instagram user said.

Kaitlyn Bristowe Could Be the Hosting ‘The Golden Bachelorette’

Bristowe co-hosted “The Bachelorette” alongside former lead Tayshia Adams in 2021. The two women landed the gig after ABC fired longtime host, Chris Harrison.

From there, Bristowe hoped to host the franchise full-time. However, ABC ended up hiring Jesse Palmer to take over hosting duties. The move was upsetting to Bristowe.

“I saw at the end of the [‘Bachelor’] finale, Jesse was announcing the two Bachelorettes, and he said he was going to be by their side for that. So, I guess spoiler alert: I’m not coming back. I think Jesse’s amazing. He’ll be a great host and I hope he helps Gabby and Rachael in any way that he can,” she said on a March 2022 episode of her “Off the Vine” podcast.

Following Bristowe’s recent Instagram share, however, some fans seem to think that she is going to be the host of “The Golden Bachelorette.”

On July 3, The U.S. Sun posted several photos of Bristowe with Joan Vassos. The two women appeared to be talking to producers while filming something.

Fans have been discussing the hosting rumor on Reddit.

