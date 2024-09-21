DWTS Champ Dreams of Hosting, But Will She Replace Julianne Hough?

Season 29 “Dancing With the Stars” champ recently revealed that she would love to host the show. Kaitlyn Bristowe revealed that she was hoping to get a call to take over as host after Tyra Banks’ exit.

“I’m telling you, that was my dream job when I knew that Tyra was not going to be there anymore,” Bristowe said on the August 20, episode of her “Off the Vine” podcast. The conversation came up while Bristowe was chatting with current co-host, Julianne Hough.

Bristowe said that she was in touch with co-executive producer Deena Katz in hopes of getting her name in the mix for hosting options. Once she learned that the decision to go with Hough was made, the former “Bachelorette” lead was totally cool with the decision.

“When they picked you, I go, ‘Now that makes sense. I was like, ‘That, I can handle that,'” she admitted.

Hough started off on “Dancing With the Stars” as a pro in 2007 and won two Mirrorball Trophies. She left the show after season 8, but returned in a judging role in 2014. She left that role in 2021, and returned to co-host the show alongside Alfonso Ribeiro in 2023.

If Hough ever parts ways with the series again, it’s possible that Bristowe could replace her. For the time being, however, that discussion isn’t happening.

Hough and Ribeiro will return to host season 33 when it premieres on September 17, 2024.

Kaitlyn Bristowe Is Hosting a New Reality Series

Bristowe did end up landing a hosting gig of her own. Over the summer, she traveled to Costa Rica along with former “Bachelor” lead and DWTS competitor Colton Underwood. The two have been fairly secretive about what they filmed, but rumors suggest it’s a new dating show.

On her Instagram Stories, Bristowe did say that she landed a job that she auditioned for and that she was grateful. And although she wasn’t secretive about her whereabouts over the summer, she was careful not to give too much away.

Prior to that experience, Bristowe was brought on by ABC to co-host Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette.” She was joined by Tayshia Adams for the season, which took place after ABC parted ways with longtime host, Chris Harrison.

Julianne Hough & Alfonso Ribeiro Have Great Chemistry

After Hough was confirmed as the “Dancing With the Stars” co-host, Ribeiro expressed his excitement to have her joining him in the ballroom.

“Our chemistry, I think, is going to be fantastic. We’ve known each other for so long. She was a judge on my season,” he told ET in June 2023.

“We’ve known each other through the years and our energy just feels so right. We sat and had lunch and two-and-a-half hours later, we’re going, ‘I guess we should go home and do stuff.’ And I think that that kind of chemistry and friendship is going to come through on the show to the audience,” he continued.

Meanwhile, Hough thanked Bristowe for supporting her on the “Off the Vine” podcast. She explained that she understands how it feels not to get a job that you auditioned for — but adds that it’s great when you can appreciate when the right person landed said job.

