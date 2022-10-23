DWTS Champ Admits Upcoming Wedding Has Her ’Stressed’

A ”Dancing with the Stars” champ is not “winning” when it comes to her wedding planning.

Kaitlyn Bristowe, who won the mirrorball trophy on DWTS season 29, got engaged to “Bachelorette” alum Jason Tartick in May 2021. The engagement came three years after Bristowe’s split from her “Bachelorette” fiance, Shawn Booth.

While Bristowe tried to jump into wedding planning early on, the 37-year-old reality star had several setbacks – and now isn’t even sure if her wedding date is set, which causing her to be a stressed-out bride-to-be.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kaitlyn Bristowe Admitted She is ‘Stressed’ About Her Wedding

Bristowe is not having an easy time with her wedding planning. In June 2022, she told People that after finding a wedding venue and booking it, she was informed that there was a double-booking for the date that she wanted. “That threw us off and we went a little backwards,” she told the outlet at the time.

In an interview with Us Weekly that same month, she revealed that she had planned to exchange vows with Tartick on December 31, 2022. But four months later, nothing seems to be set in stone.

In an October 2022 interview, Bristowe told E! News that after her planned wedding date fell through, she still hasn’t totally secured a new date.

“We need the venue and date first,” Bristowe said when asked about her wedding plans. “We are both kind of stressed out to be honest with you. Now that we think a venue is going to work out, it will be more real, exciting and easier to plan.”

One thing she was able to tease was an “over-the-top fancy” wedding vibe, which she has talked about before. “But at the same time, we want Buffalo chicken wings,” she added.

Bristowe also revealed that several Bachelor Nation alumni will be on her guest list, including pals Ben Higgins, Ashley Iaconetti, and her “Bachelorette” co-host Tayshia Adams.

In a separate interview, Bristowe told the outlet that some of her “Dancing With the Stars” co-stars will also be invited to her nuptials – but she might want them to perform on the dance floor. “I honestly want to have the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ cast there and just break out into some sort of elegant waltz or something,” she said.

Kaitlyn Bristowe Had Hoped to be Married By Now

Bristowe previously told Entertainment Tonight that her wedding was supposed to take place in Nashville in October of 2022. The wedding date was pushed back, but one thing that has remained consistent is a fancy theme. In 2021, the DWTS alum dished about the theme while speaking on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast. “I want it to be like a Great Gatsby black-tie event, like very glam. We want it to be like super chic,” Bristowe said of her wedding day.

She also told Us Weekly about the Great Gatsby theme, calling it “over-the-top … a black-tie affair” and teasing that she will have “champagne fountains.” Bristowe also revealed that her dogs will be involved in the ceremony and will wear “custom-made tuxedoes.”

READ NEXT: DWTS Alum Hints She Kissed Ex During Reunion