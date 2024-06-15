DWTS Champ Reacts After Ex Goes Public With New Partner: ‘IF YOU ONLY KNEW’

A former champion from “Dancing with the Stars” seems to be reacting quite strongly to the relationship “hard launch” of her former fiance. Season 29 DWTS winner Kaitlyn Bristowe was engaged to former “Bachelorette” contestant Jason Tartick for a little more than two years, noted People. The couple called it quits in August 2023.

In the months since the couple ended their engagement, Bristowe has generated buzz over her supposed romance with former “Bachelorette” winner Zac Clark. Tartick just went “Instagram official” with TikTok star Kat Stickler after quietly dating for several months.

Bristowe has taken to social media to express some feelings of anger, and “Dancing with the Stars” fans believe her lashing out is tied to Tartick’s relationship hard launch.

In one Instagram story she quickly deleted, Bristowe kept it simple with white text over a black background. “People make me f*cking sick. IF YOU ONLY KNEW. What people will do for attention is making me want to exit the Internet forever. Goodnight.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Kaitlyn Bristowe Has Expressed Anger Over ‘Fake People’

On June 12, Tartick and his new girlfriend, TikTok star Kat Stickler, shared their first joint Instagram post confirming their romantic relationship. Hours later, Tartick shared another Instagram post about his first date with Stickler.

After Tartick and Stickler posted about their relationship, Bristowe took to her Instagram stories to unload some frustrations. She quickly deleted some of them, although fans had already grabbed screenshots of them to share on Reddit.

The “Dancing with the Stars” champion did not name Tartick. However, her displeasure seemed specifically targeted toward Tartick.

At the end of a string of Instagram Stories Bristowe posted alluding to tea she could spill, she ended with what seemed to be a simple “Goodnight.” However, Bristowe added the Taylor Swift song “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” to play in the background, which seemed quite pointed.

Another deleted post shared to “The Bachelor” subreddit showed Bristowe and Tartick’s two dogs, Pinot and Ramen, and a bowl of “buttery popcorn.” The text read, “Life’s too short for fake butter and fake people.”

A different Redditor commented that Bristowe had also posted several Instagram stories showing her crying, but deleted those too. In addition, followers noticed Bristowe liked several comments critical of Tartick on a dog-related Instagram post she shared.

One comment Bristowe liked read, “Jason is being in her face constantly, no one is saying he cant (sic) be happy though. She is allowed to feel like he is being over the top in her face for attention when a few months ago he said he wants to keep it private.”

Another comment Bristowe liked, from the same Instagram user, read, “He played victim after break up and sat there watching Kaitlyn get hate for months…he wasted important years of kaitlyns life and left her with more trauma.”

Fans Have Had Lots to Say About Bristowe’s Social Media Activity

Fans have been divided over content like this that Bristowe has shared. Some support her and love how she’s posting what she wants. Others think the “Dancing with the Stars” champion is going overboard.

“For someone her age, she certainly doesn’t act like it. More like an erratic teenager who just broke up with her boyfriend of three months. Her attention seeking behavior is so exhausting,” one Redditor noted in “The Bachelor” subreddit.

“The great irony of posting cryptic messages about your intense frustration over other people doing things for attention. Someone needs to buy this girl a mirror STAT,” commented another Redditor.

“If this is her reaction to just a dating post, what will we be in for if he does get engaged/married. Trauma dumping on your followers is not it,” someone else shared.

“[Bristowe’s] feelings are valid. A lot of people can relate to what she’s going through right now. It’s not easy to completely move on from a relationship, and grief is never linear…What’s questionable is [Bristowe] airing this out in public. She’s just making herself look pathetic,” a separate Redditor commented.