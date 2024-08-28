DWTS Champ Slammed by Fans: ‘So Trashy & Embarrassing’

A former “Dancing with the Stars” champion received immense fan backlash after sharing an unexpected story during a recent podcast appearance. The situation developed after Kaitlyn Bristowe appeared on the August 24 episode of the “Betches U Up?” podcast with Jared Freid and Jordana Abraham.

During the podcast, the two co-hosts and Bristowe talked about how complicated things can get when someone develops a romantic interest in a friend’s ex.

“Well, I have a really great example that I can’t believe I’m going to share,” Bristowe declared.

She began, “I went on a date with somebody from the [Bachelor] franchise and I reached out to the girl that he used to be with.” Bristowe revealed the response she received, fans had an intense response.

“Honestly, this is so trashy and embarrassing…KB can never stop wanting attention. It’s not cute anymore,” read someone’s response.

Kaitlyn Bristowe Received an Unexpected Response From the ‘Girl’

Bristowe was asked if she was friends with the guy’s ex. She replied, “Not really…we hadn’t talked in months.” She added, “We probably look like friends on the outside, but we’re not.”

Throughout this discussion, Bristowe refrains from sharing anybody’s name. However, fans widely interpreted this as tied to former “Bachelorette” couple Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark.

As Us Weekly noted, Clark and Bristowe have been spotted together several times over the past few months. They spent New Year’s Eve together at a party at her house, and she’s alluded to their romance in the past.

In addition to both being part of Bachelor Nation, Bristowe and Adams hosted “The Bachelorette” together for two seasons.

Bristowe explained on the podcast that she thought contacting Adams about dating Clark via text would be sufficient. She thought Adams would respond that she didn’t love it, but ultimately didn’t care.

However, Bristowe alleged that Adams’s response was quite different. The former “Dancing with the Stars” champion noted that she reached out to Adams as a courtesy heads-up, not as an attempt to seek permission from her.

She also noted that she didn’t think Adams would take issue with it because she’s moved on herself. Although Adams keeps it very quiet, People noted she’s been dating “Summer House” star Luke Gulbranson for some time now.

As she described what went down with Adams, Bristowe mentioned that Clark sent her a direct message on social media to initiate contact. They started chatting, and Bristowe wanted a “pulse check” from Adams regarding how she would feel about the two dating.

“She called and was very upset,” Bristowe said. She alleged that Adams called the day after the text was sent and told her, “I always knew you were a bad person and you’ve confirmed it, so your true colors are showing.”

Bristowe indicated she hung up on Adams at that point. “I went, ‘Now I just want to send her a picture of me sucking his [expletive].”

Bristowe Received Significant Criticism From Fans

Later in the podcast, Bristowe said, “I knew we weren’t friends. I actually knew she didn’t really actually like me in the first place.”

Bristowe also noted she’s since attended two weddings with “that person,” and noted they just ignored each other.

Both Adams and Bristowe attended the January 2023 wedding between Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima. In addition, both reality television stars were at “The Golden Bachelor” wedding in January between Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist.

Bachelor Nation went wild over what Bristowe shared on the podcast. Numerous threads about it popped up on Reddit and thousands of comments poured in.

One Redditor shared, “If one of my coworkers started dating my ex, and said coworker previously saw me cry about this ex IN PUBLIC not even considering private exchanges, that [expletive] would be dead to me!”

Play

“Imagine if Tayshia had gone on a podcast and said she wanted to date Shawn [Booth] or Jason [Tartick] just to spite Kaitlyn for liking Zac. This podcast already proves Tayshia is the classier one between the two,” another Redditor wrote.

“Kaitlyn was gross for this whole interview,” added someone else.

“I think it’s telling that despite clearly being hurt, we haven’t heard a peep about this from Tayshia,” suggested a separate Reddit user.

Another commenter felt Bristowe’s joke about sending the explicit picture to Adams “was disgusting! Immoral and disgusting!”

“Kaitlyn should really consider staying quiet and dialing everything back. Every time she’s on a podcast or ranting on Instagram, it just emphasizes her immaturity and insensitivity,” wrote a different franchise fan.

“Is this supposed to be funny? That lady hasn’t said one word about you publicly and you’re discussing her on a podcast and laughing at her for what? This is wild, do better,” expressed someone on Instagram.