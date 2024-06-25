DWTS Champ ‘Unbothered’ as Ex-Fiance Takes Big Step in Moving On

Season 29 “Dancing With the Stars” champ Kaitlyn Bristowe appears to be reacted to her ex-fiance taking the next steps with his new girlfriend.

On June 12, Jason Tartick and his new girlfriend, Kat Stickler, uploaded their first joint Instagram post confirming their relationship for the first time. Although it has been about 10 months since Bristowe and Tartick ended their engagement, some fans think that Bristowe is hurt seeing her ex move on — especially in such a public manner. This was evident by Bristowe posting — and then quickly deleting — a few choice things on her Instagram Stories.

On June 16, Bristowe posted a photo of herself wearing a sweatshirt that read “1-800 Unbothered.” A couple of hours later. Tartick announced that Stickler had met his family. It’s unknown if Bristowe’s post had anything to do with Tartick and Stickler’s romance.

Some Fans Are Defending Kaitlyn Bristowe on Reddit

Bristowe was engaged to Shawn Booth, whom she met on her season of “The Bachelorette.” After their split, Bristowe met Tartick. The two seemed to have a great relationship and appeared very much in love until the end of their romance.

Now, some fans are defending Bristowe as Tartick is moving on with his life.

“I know KB is being annoying, but Jason dating Kat is literally a Taylor Swift lyric… ‘your new girl, is my clone. Did you think I didn’t see you there, all those flashing lights? At least I had the decency to keep my nights out of sight.’ I would be messed up seeing my ex with an almost carbon copy of myself,” one person commented on a Reddit thread.

“I like Kaitlyn, but I think she’s mainly upset because she’s never been on this side of things (having to see an ex move on so publicly). I think it probably sucks for her especially because Kat has a kid and that’s something she really wants, but that’s the way it goes sometimes,” someone else said.

Kaitlyn Bristowe Appears to Be Dating Zac Clark

In late 2023, there were rumors that Bristowe was dating Zac Clark — the ex-fiance of “Bachelorette” lead, Tayshia Adams. The two ended up going public with their romance on New Year’s Eve.

“Turned my house into a 1920s speak easy. No regerts. Happy new year,” Bristowe captioned an Instagram post that included pictures from a NYE party that she hosted. In another photo from Bristowe’s party, Bristowe had her arm around Clark.

Bristowe received a great deal of hate for dating Clark, and she reacted on her Instagram Stories.

“The vibe for 2024 is messy authenticity over fake perfection,” she wrote after receiving some negative comments — one of which she shared.

“You are trash ew,” someone DM’d Bristowe. She posted it on her Instagram Stories and offered a response. “Not some of you treating me like I murdered someone,” she wrote.

It’s unclear if Bristowe and Clark are still an item but the two were together on June 24 at Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals in Sunrise, Florida.

