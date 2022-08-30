EXCLUSIVE: Kaitlyn Bristowe Shares Updates on Wedding Planning

A “Dancing With the Stars” champ has been planning her upcoming wedding and she’s shared some exclusive details with Heavy.

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick got engaged in May 2021 and are both looking forward to tying the knot. The couple was hoping to have a wedding venue picked out earlier this year, but stressed that pushbacks due to the pandemic has made finding a venue and picking a date a bit of a challenge.

But the wedding is going to happen, likely in the next several months, and Bristowe couldn’t be more excited. Ahead of her big day, the former “Bachelorette” star launched her second Amazon Handmade Wedding Shop collection which consists of bridal shower and bachelorette party must haves.

Bristowe chatted with Heavy about her decision to launching a Handmade Wedding Shop storefront, the best wedding advice she’s received thus far, and she even gave us an update on that first wedding dance, which is set to be choreographed by two DWTS pros.

Bristowe Loves the Convenience of Amazon & the ‘Special and Unique’ Aspect of Amazon Handmade

Heavy asked Bristowe if shopping for wedding items on Amazon has made things easier for her.

“Working with Amazon Handmade to put together these collections has made wedding planning so easy. First of all, you get the convenience and reliability of Amazon but all the items are Handmade which makes them special and unique,” she said.

“I’m so excited to be launching my second Amazon Handmade wedding collection, where you’ll be able to find unique, handmade and customized essentials for your wedding journey,” she added.

We also asked Bristowe what inspired her latest collection.

“This storefront is Bachelorette and Bridal Shower themed and features a variety of items that will make those two essential wedding milestones beautiful and amazing,” she explained.

“I was never really the girl that dreamed about my bridal shower or bachelorette party, but now that I’m in the season I’m really excited. I just love how there are so many pieces that you can make personal and special depending on your own style,” she continued.

And, in case you were wondering what Bristowe likes the most, she shared that with us, too. We asked her to tell us her two favorite items from her Storefront.

“How can I pick just 2?! This is an impossible question because I truly love all of the items in this collection, but if I really had to choose I would say the PATYZ I Do Crew Bachelorette Party Shirts, the More Magic Memories Future Mrs. Baseball Hat and the Native Bride Babe & Bride Straws. They’re perfect for a getaway at the beach or out and about in a city,” Bristowe told us.

“I think the Modern Pink Paper Store Bridal Shower Invitations & Thank You Cards are a must as well. The Faire de la Mode Dainty Diamond Drop Lariat Necklace is really beautiful and will tie together any outfit,” she added.

Bristowe Shared Her Advice for Wedding Planning Couples

As many soon-to-be married couples know, wedding planning can be super stressful — especially when two people don’t see eye-to-eye on certain aspects on their special day.

Bristowe admitted that the process can be “really overwhelming,” but she and Tartick have figured out how to compromise.

“At the end of the day, your wedding is about the life you plan to build together so I think it’s important to prioritize the things that are really important and work together to compromise on the rest! Luckily, Jason and I agree on most things – we’re excited to make our wedding unique and tailored to us,” she told us.

Bristowe & Tartick Don’t Have a Wedding Song Picked Out Yet

Bristowe wouldn’t spill on whether or not she will change her name to Tartick after her wedding day but she did confirm that DWTS pros Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov will be working with her and Tartick to choreograph their first wedding dance as husband and wife.

We asked Bristowe the status on the first dance.

“They will definitely be choreographing it, but no we still haven’t picked a song, it’s a toss-up right now so we’ll let it be a surprise,” she said.

