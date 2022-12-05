Some Fans Are Worried That DWTS Champ’s Wedding Might Not Happen

A “Dancing With the Stars” champ has been busy planning her upcoming wedding but some fans are worried that it might not even happen.

Former “Bachelorette” star Kaitlyn Bristowe, who won season 29 of DWTS, is engaged to Bachelor Nation’s Jason Tartick. On October 2022, Bristowe told E! News that their wedding date hadn’t been set in stone.

Bristowe has been very open and honest about the stress that she and Tartick have faced when it comes to planning their wedding.

“Neither of us are the most helpful right now. We need the venue and date first. We are both kind of stressed out to be honest with you,” she told E! Other than that, Bristowe says that she has been excited for this new chapter in her life.

“At the end of the day, your wedding is about the life you plan to build together so I think it’s important to prioritize the things that are really important and work together to compromise on the rest! Luckily, Jason and I agree on most things – we’re excited to make our wedding unique and tailored to us,” she told Heavy in August 2022.

With 2022 quickly drawing to a close, Bristowe and Tartick’s special day may end up taking place in 2023 — but some fans aren’t too sure about it.

Here’s what you need to know:

Some Fans Think Bristowe’s Recent Wedding Comment Suggests Her Wedding Won’t Happen

A Redditor was quick to notice a comment that Bristowe made on Instagram when she was asked when her wedding was. “I will need another glass for that info,” she responded, referring to a glass of wine. A screenshot of the exchange was used to kick off a new Reddit thread in which dozens of fans wondered if Bristowe and Tartick will make it down the aisle.

“This bums me out. If one of them doesn’t want to get married and the other does, that’s sad. If they both just aren’t really feeling urgency but the public is constantly berating them about it, that’s also sad,” one Redditor commented.

“I feel for Kaitlyn, man. Wants to start a family ASAP but Jason wants to wait until after they’re married. She says fine, let’s get married ASAP but Jason wants a big planned ceremony. And you have to lock down a date/venue a loooong time in advance so if they don’t even have THAT yet than that means even starting to try for kids won’t happen for at least a year,” someone else wrote.

“I’m also unsure if they’ll get married but how funny would it be if they had a private wedding and randomly announced it after the fact with photos just to spite everyone. That’s what I’d do but I also know she wouldn’t miss out on all that money advertising for it,” a third comment read.

“BIG YIKES. They are not getting married,” a fourth person predicted.

Bristowe Has Been Sharing Wedding Plans Regularly

Although Bristowe and Tartick don’t have a date picked out yet — or a venue that they’re telling people about — Bristowe has teamed up with Amazon Handmade to share some of her favorite wedding items. She has also been actively answering media questions about what she envisions for her special day.

In early November 2022, for example, Bristowe told People magazine that the two were planning to offer wedding guests a “late-night snack.”

“Jason was like, it has to be very Buffalo and Canadian. So he wants to have the best of the best buffalo wings as the late-night snack. I’m like, okay, we’ll do buffalo wings and poutine and make it Canadian and Buffalo,” she explained.

In another article published by the outlet, Bristowe revealed her desire to wear three different dresses on her wedding day.

“I have tried a couple on, actually, but I want to do three different dresses. I laugh at myself when I hear myself say that because I was never going to be that person. I was like, ‘No, you do one dress.’ And now I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, could I have four or five?'” she said.

