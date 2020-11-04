Former DWTS Moved In With Parents to Deal With ‘Anxiety’

Former Dancing With the Stars professional dancer Karina Smirnoff has opened up about her mental health struggles when she became a first-time mom earlier this year, something that was no doubt compounded by the COVID-19 global pandemic. Here’s what she had to say about moving back in with her parents and how they provide such a great support system.

Smirnoff Panicked When Her Baby Son Was On the Way

In an interview with US Weekly, Smirnoff said that when all of her friends were having babies, she was like a deer in the headlights when they would try to get her to hold their little ones. So when she was expecting one of her own, she panicked a little about not being ready for parenthood — especially because she’s doing it on her own.

“I was panicking thinking, ‘OK, the baby’s going to be born and I’m not even going to know how to change a diaper.” And everybody’s like, ‘It comes instinctively, don’t worry,” said Smirnoff, but she said despite all of those kind words, she still found herself “going through a lot of anxiety,” so she decided to move in with her parents to get some much-needed support.

However, Moving Back in With Your Parents Is an Adjustment

Smirnoff went on to say that moving back in with her parents wasn’t easy because she hadn’t lived with them since she was a young adult.

“I think when you are not used to living with your parents for a long time as an adult and then suddenly you are, wow, that’s a whole different set of skills that you have to attain. And I love them to death, they’ve been so incredibly helpful and I wouldn’t be able to do it without them, but that’s 24-7 in closed doors,” said Smirnoff, adding that sometimes she has to go off to a separate room and put on some music to relax, then when she comes back out, “everything is good again.”

Smirnoff’s Baby Son is 7 Months Old

Little baby Theo is now seven months old. Smirnoff first announced his birth on Instagram in early April with a close-up shot of his tiny feet. At the time, a source told People, “Karina and baby are healthy and well. She’s already head over heels in love. She’s excited for the next journey.”

When she first announced her pregnancy back in December 2019, she told People at the time, “I’ve always wanted to be a mom. I have so many emotions that I’m going through. I’m nervous, excited, over the moon happy, and overwhelmed. Everyone has been so great, gracious, and has given me so much information. I’m just trying to keep up! But I’m very grateful for the gift I’ve been given. I can’t wait to be a mom.”

Smirnoff has so far remained mum as to the identity of the baby’s father.

