Ex-DWTS Pro Reveals They Would ‘Definitely Enjoy’ Returning To The Ballroom

For season 30 of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars,” six-time Mirrorball champion Derek Hough returned to the ballroom, which got some fans wondering if other ex-pros on the show would return at some point.

For Karina Smirnoff, a professional dancer featured on 18 seasons of “Dancing With the Stars” and winner of one Mirrorball trophy, the answer to that question is yes, but only under the correct circumstances.

In an interview with Parade, Smirnoff opened up about what it would take for her to return to the show.

Smirnoff Would Like Judging On ‘Dancing With the Stars’

When asked about Derek Hough’s return to judge on “Dancing With the Stars,” Smirnoff explained that she would also enjoy returning to the show as a judge.

“I think he’s fantastic as a judge,” she shared. “He was fantastic on ‘World of Dance’ with Jennifer Lopez. He did a fantastic job there. I would definitely enjoy judging. I don’t know if I would go back as a dancer. I think there’s a right time in life for everything. But I think Derek is as fantastic a a judge as he was amazing as a dancer.”

It’s important to note that “Dancing With the Stars” will likely not add a fifth judge. With the addition of Derek Hough, the panel already includes four judges. Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli have been around for the long haul.

While some people speculate that Smirnoff could replace Inaba, it sounds like the latter judge does not want to leave the ballroom any time soon. She faced a slew of health issues early in 2021 that caused her to leave the show “The Talk,” but she did not leave “Dancing With the Stars.”

“I never considered stepping back from ‘Dancing With the Stars,'” she told Hello! Magazine. “Although I will share the only way I could do that was to leave ‘The Talk.’ I was scared. And that fear turned to motivation and I worked so hard in these last six months to get well again.”

Smirnoff also shared that she keeps her Mirrorball Trophy at home but that it won’t be there for long.

“First, it was at my studio because I used to have a dance studio at the Westfield Village Mall,” she told the outlet. “When I had the baby, I closed the studio down for a little while because I needed my mom to be on grandma duty. Right now, it’s at the house but it’s going to go back to the studio once we open up again.”

Smirnoff Is In An Upcoming Movie

Smirnoff is starring in an upcoming movie called Tango Shalom, where she’s a Tango dancer and teams up with a rabbi for an upcoming dance competition. She told Parade that she had a hard time not being the choreographer on certain numbers during the movie.

According to Deadline, the movie had a “solid performance” at the opening in New York and LA. The film is distributed by Vision Films.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern (live) and Pacific (recorded) on ABC.

