Karina Smirnoff Is ‘So Heartbroken & Shocked’ Over Partner’s Death

A former professional dancer from “Dancing with the Stars” has shared her heartbreak after learning of her former partner’s sudden death. Karina Smirnoff partnered with former NFL player Jacoby Jones for season 16. On July 14, ESPN reported Jones died at the age of 40.

Karina Smirnoff Will Miss ‘Big Moe’

On July 15, Smirnoff shared a tribute to Jones on her Instagram page. “I’m so heartbroken and shocked,” the former “Dancing with the Stars” pro wrote in the caption of her post.

Smirnoff shared, “The world lost one of its finest. Coby was one of the funniest, coolest, kindest people I’ve met.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum continued, “He was always in a great mood. Loved his momma and family, football and dancing.”

The Instagram post included 10 still photos of Smirnoff and Jones taken at various points during their “Dancing with the Stars” journey. She posted photos showing the pair competing and some of the two together off the dance floor.

As the Baltimore Ravens website noted, the pair came in third place during their season. Derek Hough and Kellie Pickler won the mirrorball trophy that season, and Zendaya came in second place with her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy.

During season 16 of “Dancing with the Stars,” Smirnoff gushed over Jones in a chat with Parade.

During the April 5, 2013 interview, Smirnoff shared, “With Jacoby, it was easy from the start. I didn’t know what to expect when I found out he was my partner. I Googled him and I was like, ‘Wow, he looks mean!'”

She continued, “I was nervous going into the first meeting. And then after I met him, I was like, ‘This guy is awesome.'” Smirnoff raved over Jones’ sense of humor and sweetness.

“I think we have a special bond, and it shows,” the former “Dancing with the Stars” professional dancer noted.

DWTS Fans Mourned Jones’ Death With Smirnoff

Smirnoff admitted in the caption of her post, “Big Moe, I’ll miss u soooo much! I’ll miss ur jokes! I’ll miss u calling me Lil Moe.”

Quite a few fans and “Dancing with the Stars” colleagues have shared their heartbreak over Jones’ death. Cheryl Burke and Chmerkovskiy both shared tributes on Instagram soon after news of Jones’ death emerged. Former show pro Anna Trebunskaya also posted about the show alum.

“You two were SO fun to root for, seeing Jacoby shine after the Super Bowl was a joy. What a loss 💔 we’re sad,” a fan shared in the comments section of Smirnoff’s post.

“Rest In Peace, Jacoby 🤍🙏 He was the brightest light in this world!!! Your partnership was the absolute best, and he was my all-time favorite male contestant to ever be on the show. Condolences, Karina and Jacoby’s family, ❤️❤️” another fan commented.

“So sad 😢😢 you guys were fantastic together on DWTS. May he RIP, 💔🙏” someone else wrote.

A fan in the “Dancing with the Stars” subreddit shared, “One of my favorite pairings ever!!!”

Another Redditor pointed out this is Smirnoff’s second “Dancing with the Stars” partner who has died. In addition to working with Jones in season 16, Smirnoff partnered with Aaron Carter in season 9. He died in November 2022, noted People.

Jones died in his sleep at home, according to Click 2 Houston. No further details regarding the cause of death have emerged yet.