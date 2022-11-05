SEE IT: ‘DWTS’ Pro Karina Smirnoff Shares Rare Video of Her Toddler Son Theo

Karina Smirnoff gave fans a look at her life at home with her son.

The former Dancing with the Stars pro dancer, who won the DWTS mirrorball trophy with J.R. Martinez in 2011, gave birth to her baby boy, Theo Gabriel, in April 2020, per People. The father of Smirnoff’s child is Justinas Duknauskas, according to The Daily Mail.

Smirnoff rarely posts photos of her son, but for Halloween 2022 she shared a video with fans.

Karina Smirnoff Shared a Video of Her Son Theo Dressed Up For Halloween

In a video shared to her Instagram page on November 2, 2022, Smirnoff’s toddler son could be seen dressed up as the kiddie entertainment character, Blippi. The toddler wore a bright blue shirt, a red bow tie, suspenders, and a matching cap and rocked oversized red glasses to play the popular character. Other footage showed little Theo brushing his teeth at the bathroom sink and laying in bed with his famous mama.

“My whole world! #babyboy,” Smirnoff captioned the short clip.

Many fans commented on the post to say how “adorable” Smirnoff’s child is. “Oh my goodness how is he so big!“ another fan wrote. “Omg he is so big and very handsome,” another agreed.

Smirnoff’s video post came one month after she posted to her Instagram page as she took her son to a kid-friendly Hauntoween display in Los Angeles. The Ukrainian pro dancer posted pics of her son by a sign that pointed to “Witch House” as well as a video that showed him taking in the lights and music during the holiday display.

Until Recently, Karina Smirnoff Rarely Shared Photos of Her Son

It’s surprising that Smirnoff has posted about her son twice in one month. Until recently, the “Dancing with the Stars” alum rarely shared pics of her little boy.

When she first became a mother, Smirnoff was careful about how much she shared with fans, and over the past two years, she has only posted a handful of photos of her son on social media.

According to People, Theo was seven months old before Smirnoff ever posted a picture that showed his whole face. The photo was snapped when she cast her ballot for the 2020 U.S. Presidential election, and the baby boy wore a sticker that said “I voted.”

“My everything!” Smirnoff captioned the photo.

Theo’s father has only shared a few pics of him as well. When the baby celebrated her first birthday in 2021, Duknauskas posted a picture of his son with a sweet caption.

“Exactly 1 Year ago our boy Theo came to this World… This place might feel unpredictable or even strange in many ways..but we will make it home… still so much to experience…understand…to learn..laugh..cry..believe..love…It’s a priceless feeling to become a dad, but even more than that is important to have a chance to be a dad and live those experiences together,” he wrote.

More recently Duknauskas shared a picture with his own father standing next to him as he held his son Theo. “Three generations,” he wrote.

