Former ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Contestant Felt Robbed When Voted Off

Kate Flannery was a contestant on season 28 of “Dancing With the Stars” where she was partnered with professional dancer Pasha Pashkov.

Flannery was a guest on Michael Rosenbaum’s podcast titled “Inside of You,” where she talked about her career and answered some fan questions.

When asked if she had any fun behind-the-scenes moments from “Dancing With the Stars,” Flannery opened up a bit about her time on the show and said that the entire process was “nerve-wracking.”

Flannery Compared the Show to ‘A Firing Squad’

Flannery said that her time on the show felt like she was going “in front of a firing squad” every week.

“That’s how it felt,” she said. “It was nuts. It was exciting, and it was, like, some weeks were triumphant.”

She told Rosenbaum that she made it much further in the competition than she had expected to and that she got the highest scores a few times.

“I was the oldest person for most of the show,” she said. “And then I got most of the tour. I was 55, that’s pretty old. All the other women were in their 20s.”

She also shared that she felt like she was in the best shape of her life while doing the show, though she said she wished she had had six months to train before going on the show.

“I literally said I did that show to get in shape. I wanted to be on ‘Naked and Afraid,’ but they weren’t interested,” Flannery said. “It was an interesting challenge. And it almost becomes, like, a religious practice where it’s the only thing you can focus on. There’s nothing else on the menu. You just have to work on that.”

She added, “It’s the weirdest show.”

After the elimination on November 5, 2019, Flannery talked to ET about being voted off the competition instead of Spicer.

“If he has the votes, that’s the way it works,” she told the outlet. “That’s how it goes. I wish it was just a dance show, because I think for me, the process was so fantastic and magical and amazing, and I can’t even believe my body got to do some of these things.”

She added, “Pasha’s an amazing teacher… he’s a seven-time national ballroom champ. Seriously, what am I doing? Every day, every dance, every week, I didn’t think I could do a dip, we did it the first dance – what is happening? Who is in charge? Who am I? It’s nuts.”

Flannery Felt Robbed Because of Another Contestant

In the interview, Flannery also said that she felt a bit robbed because of the other contestants on the show.

“I had another weird, like, I don’t even know if we should talk about this, but my season, Sean Spicer was on, and, literally, the former president was tweeting for people to vote for Sean,” she said. “So that’s why, I should’ve been on for at least one more episode.”

The star added that it was “very strange” that a presidential administration was affecting her time on a ballroom competition reality show.

Flannery and Pashkov Reunited in March 2022 at the “Dancing With the Stars” tour.

In a photo posted by multiple “Dancing With the Stars” pros, Flannery gets in close with the professional dancers on the tour before falling down.

“Family 💕,” pro Emma Slater wrote. “yes that’s @therealkateflannery in the first photo! She left in the second photo, and then she fell over in the third photo!! Hahahahaha that’s why we were all laughing.”

Pashkov and Flannery finished in seventh place during their season on “Dancing With the Stars,” and they were eliminated in what was a surprise to some fans and was also a surprise to Flannery.

