DWTS Alum’s Son Reveals Details of Their Heartbreaking Estrangement

“Dancing with the Stars” alum Kate Gosselin has been out of the public eye for several years, but one of her children is speaking out about their estranged relationship.

In 2010, Kate was a contestant in the tenth season of DWTS with partner Tony Dovolani shortly after divorcing her husband, Jon Gosselin. The former couple previously starred on the TLC reality show “Jon and Kate Plus 8” with their sextuplet children, Aaden, Collin, Joel, Alexis, Hannah, and Leah, now 18, and their now 22-year-old twins, Mady and Cara.

Following the Gosselins’ nasty divorce and custody battle, two of the sextuplets, Collin and Hannah, ultimately moved in with their father. In 2021, the DWTS alum moved from Pennsylvania with her six other children to a new home in North Carolina, according to In Touch Weekly.

Collin Gosselin Revealed He Has Not Talked to His Mother in Years

In 2016, Collin Gosselin was missing from a family photo shoot for People magazine. At the time, his mom revealed that her 12-year-old son had “special needs,” and was living at a facility to help him “learn the skills he needs to be the best him he can be.”

In an interview with The Daily Mail TV, Jon Gosselin alleged that his ex-wife Collin “locked up” at a behavioral institution in Philadelphia for three years and that he rescued the boy from the facility. He also accused his ex of mentally tormenting their boy.

In a November 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Collin gave his side of the story for the first time. “I spent my 13th and 14th birthday there, so I was young,” he said of the institution he was placed in. “I didn’t have a lot of life skills. … I think being in a place like that does more damage than it helps you.”

“After being there, I didn’t have a relationship with [my mother],” he told ET. “Even before [being] there, I don’t think we had much of a relationship and I think that just kept tearing it even more down. … [Our relationship] was worse than what you would say the average teenage kid goes through with their parent.”

While he also accused his mom of having “her own agenda,” he did admit that it was “unfortunate” that he didn’t have a relationship with her during his teen years and that he hopes they can reconcile in the future. “I think every son wants to have a relationship with their mom,” Collin said.

Jon Gosselin Is ’So Proud’ of Collin For Speaking Out About Kate

Outside of their many court dates over the years, Jon Gosselin has said he doesn’t speak to Kate at all. In an interview with Yahoo Celebrity, he once said he has “no communication” at all with his former wife of 10 years.

In 2020, Jon told the “First Class Fatherhood” podcast that his ex also stopped talking to Collin. “Kate has no contact with him, so there was a whole bunch of stuff that happened with him,” Jon said at the time.

Following Collin’s decision to come forward about his mom, a source for Jon told Hollywood Life that he is “proud” of his son.

“Jon is so proud of Collin for having the courage and the strength to stand up and speak his truth,” the insider said, adding that the interview was Collin’s idea but that he did speak to his dad about it before agreeing to do it.

“Jon let Collin know he completely supports him no matter what he decides to do or say, and he’s hoping the entire experience will be cathartic for him,” the insider added. “Jon couldn’t be more proud of the man Collin has become.”

As of this writing, Kate Gosselin has not responded to Collin’s interview.

READ NEXT: Reality Star Reveals She’d Like Another Chance on DWTS