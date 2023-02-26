DWTS Alum Gives Dating Update More Than 10 Years After Messy Divorce

“Dancing With the Stars” alum Kate Gosselin gave an update on her dating life more than 10 years after her headline-making divorce from Jon Gosselin.

In an interview with People shared in early 2023, the 47-year-old mom of eight said that while she’ll “never say never” to finding romance, she has a feeling she may end up just being alone once all of her kids move out of her house.

“Maybe I will end up being … lonely,” Gosselin admitted in the interview. “I’m not really a go-out, hangout-places person, so I’m not really going to meet anybody. I kind of stay to myself.”

Kate Gosselin Starred in a Disastrous Dating Show ‘Kate Plus Date’ in 2019

The Gosselins publicly ended their 10-year marriage in 2010 while filming their TLC reality show “Jon and Kate Plus 8” with their eight kids, twins Mady and Cara, and sextuplets Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Joel, and Leah.

Five years later, the divorced mom was in a romantic relationship with millionaire businessman Jeff Prescott. According to Entertainment Tonight, the two were seen in public having dinner at a Philadelphia restaurant and later at a casino. But a source said Prescott broke things off because he didn’t want to appear on Gosselin’s reality show, “Kate Plus 8.”

In 2019, Gosselin tried finding love on reality TV on the series “Kate Plus 8.” After a series of very G-rated dates, she finally shared a kiss with her suitor – another guy named Jeff — on the series finale and noted that she would like to see him again. Her twin daughters Mady and Cara also agreed Jeff was a suitable suitor.

According to E! News, just after the finale aired, Gosselin updated fans to reveal that while she kept in touch with Jeff for a few months after filming ended, she found out he was seeing other women the whole time he was pursuing her. “I found that Jeff had been dating someone since before our second date,” Gosselin wrote to her fans on Instagram at the time. “I am in this to find my someone, but perhaps he didn’t take it as seriously? I was definitely interested.”

Kate Gosselin’s Estranged Kids Are Now Dating

While Kate might not be motivated to date, her adult kids are. In November 2020, The Sun reported that the eldest Gosselin child Mady was dating on Tinder. Mady, 22, is in college and lives in Kate’s North Carolina home when not in school.

And in a February 2023 interview with In Touch Weekly, Gosselin’s ex-husband Jon revealed that Hannah and Collin are both dating. The 18-year-old sextuplet siblings have been estranged from Kate and moved in with Jon in his Pennsylvania home years ago.

“Hannah’s boyfriend has come over a couple times and we’ve gone out to dinner and went on vacation and stuff like that,” the DJ said of his daughter, before adding that she did not date many boys in high school.

In addition, the Gosselin patriarch said his son Collin has brought around a few “acquaintances” but that his teen son mostly keeps his dating life to himself.

