DWTS Alum’s Daughter Reunites With Estranged Sister in Unexpected Update

Two daughters of a former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant shared a glimpse of their time together on social media in a rare posting. Hannah Gosselin and Leah Gosselin, the daughters of season 10 DWTS contestant Kate Gosselin, spent a day with one another and gave fans some highlights.

According to Page Six on November 6, the two Gosselin sextuplets had experienced “years of separation” after their parents divorced.

Hannah Gosselin Traveled to North Carolina to Visit Her Sister

On November 5, the U.S. Sun shared a screenshot from Hannah Gosselin’s Snapchat page that showed her with her sister, Leah Gosselin. The text read, “SPEND THE DAY WITH ME AND MY SISTER!!!!”

Gosselin shared a string of videos on her Snapchat page filled with highlights of her day with her sister. It appeared the Snapchat videos were posted on November 2.

In April 2022, Us Weekly indicated that Hannah moved to live with her father Jon Gosselin in 2018. He lives in Pennsylvania, and her brother Collin Gosselin moved in with his dad after a while, too.

Kate Gosselin and the other six children in the family remained in North Carolina.

At the time, an insider told Us Weekly that Hannah Gosselin “would love to spend time with them. It just hasn’t been possible…It is sad. She does hope that at one point she can see her brothers and sisters.”

The source added, “They were all very, very close and her leaving to go live with Jon had absolutely nothing to do with her brothers and sisters. She loves them to death.”

The insider claimed that Kate Gosselin “definitely spent a lot of time making sure the kids don’t spend time together because she’s really upset Hannah chose to live with Jon…She doesn’t really speak to her mom much.”

The series of short videos on Hannah Gosselin’s Snapchat page took followers through the day she spent with her sister.

The Ladies Shared a Day Filled With Food & Shopping

At the beginning of her Snapchat posts, she shared she had arrived to meet up with her sister. “I’m so excited, I can’t wait. You don’t understand,” she gushed.

The two ladies went to the restaurant Cava, which she was “so excited to do.” After eating, they went to the mall together and did a lot of shopping.

They hit up Sephora and American Eagle, got cookies, and shopped at Bath and Body Works, Hollister, Pink, and Victoria’s Secret. The ladies joked the bank would “shut us all down” if they did any more shopping.

A string of videos highlighting their hauls followed from the car, and then the Gosselin sisters stopped off for frozen yogurt. The two giggled their way through their day of adventure and seemed in unison with their picks in many cases.

Hannah Gosselin did not add any details about how long she would be visiting her sister, or whether she reunited with her mom or any other siblings during her travels.

A screenshot from Snapchat was shared in the “Gosselins Snark” subreddit and several Reddit users commented on it.

“I’m glad they are hanging out together. They used to be really close. Both are really pretty too,” one Redditor shared.

“I feel the older they get, the more we will see some dynamics shift as the kids transition to be on the outside looking in,” another wrote.

One Reddit user gushed, “Love this for them!”

Someone else added, “This makes me so happy. I hope all the siblings can reunite eventually.”