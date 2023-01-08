DWTS Alum ‘So Angry’ After Injury

A ”Dancing with the Stars” alum made a short-lived attempt at a TV comeback, and months later she’s still angry about how it played out.

Kate Gosselin was a contestant on the 10th season of DWTS back in 2010. While she fell short of winning the mirrorball trophy, the former “Jon and Kate Plus 8” star tried her hand at another physically challenging reality show more than a decade later.

In January 2023, Gosselin returned to TV after a long hiatus for the Fox series, “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.” The show features Gosselin and other celebs, including Jamie Lynn Spears, Spice Girls singer Mel B, Dr. Drew Pinsky, and more, undergoing intense military-style training from “the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process,” per the logline shared by The Wrap.

But in episode 1, Gosselin became the first contestant to go home – and she’s not happy about how it went down.

Kate Gosselin Suffered a Neck Injury While Filming ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’

Gosselin’s short run on the Fox competition series did not go well. According to Hollywood Life, she suffered a neck injury during the very first challenge. The first exercise, taken from real Special Forces Assessment and Selection, was a backward dive out of a helicopter, where the contestants were required to land in the water head first.

Gosselin admitted she was scared, noting that she is afraid of heights and water. After breaking down in tears, she flipped directly onto her back and into the water, thus incorrectly completing the challenge. She then told the medical staff that she was experiencing neck pain. Gosselin was taken away in an ambulance with a suspected broken neck, and she was forced to withdraw from the competition. Her neck was not broken.

Gosselin is a controversial figure, dating back to her days on TLC’s “Jon and Kate Plus 8” when she was often filmed berating her then-husband and eight kids. On Twitter, some viewers said they weren’t surprised she left the Fox show early.

“Surprise surprise #KateGosselin failed the first challenge,” one viewer wrote. “When the guy is saying this will expose your character and if you fail you have a weak character…. Then Kate Gosselin fails,” the viewer added.

“Kate Gosselin is so attention seeking. I’m not convinced that she didn’t want to leave. She’s a disaster. Not a fan,” another wrote.

Kate Gosselin Said She’s “Angry” About Her Early Exit From “Special Forces”

In an interview with People, Gosselin revealed that she signed on to “Special Forces” because she “secretly wanted cool mom points” from her kids. But she also noted that, at age 47, she was aware of “how far” she could realistically go in the competition.

“I’m still so pissed,” she said. “I’m so angry. I was out and it was done before it even started.”

Gosselin said that after she attempted to overcome her fears of heights and water, she landed directly on her neck and began dry heaving in the water.

The mom of eight also revealed that because she is a nurse, she “knew” she had to get her injury checked out. According to In Touch Weekly, after a long hiatus from her nursing career while she was a reality TV regular, Gosselin obtained a multi-state nursing license in June 2021 and currently works in a hospital located in Troutman, North Carolina.

“Special Forces” was filmed in Jordan during the summer of 2022, according to Deadline. Gosselin said that more than six months after filming the Fox reality show, her neck sometimes still hurts, but that the most painful thing is her early exit. ‘It took me so long to get over that,” she told People. “I still don’t think I am.”

