Kate Gosselin Shares Rare Photo of 4 of Her Sextuplets For Their 20th Birthday

Kate Gosselin posted a rare photo of four of her sextuplets. On May 12, 2024, the “Dancing With the Stars” season 10 alum celebrated Mother’s Day. But she used the day to celebrate the 20th birthday of her kids as well.

Gosselin’s sextuplets were born on May 10, 2004, nearly four years after she gave birth to twins Mady and Cara. Gosselin and her husband, Jon, went on to star in the TLC reality show “Jon and Kate Plus Eight” with their children. The couple split up in 2009.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kate Gosselin Shared a Photo of 4 of Her Kids With Their Birthday Cake

For the birthday tribute, Gosselin posted a photo of her kids Alexis, Aaden, Leah, and Joel as they celebrated their 20th birthday at home in North Carolina. The four siblings posed around a table that housed a homemade chocolate cake. Missing from the photo were their sextuplet siblings Collin and Hannah.

Gosselin captioned the photo with, “No more teenagers in this house! Happy 20th birthday, my forever babies! I love you! Who feels old? I know I do! #20yearsold 🎁🎉🎈🎊”

Followers commented to question why Gosselin was only honoring four of her kids.

“Wasn’t there 6 of them? Where’s the other 2?” one commenter asked.

“Wish they could all be together,” another wrote.

Others couldn’t believe how fast the Gosselin kids grew up.

In a separate post, Jon Gosselin wished her daughter Hannah a happy birthday. After Hannah posted a photo of herself, Gosselin wrote, “ Happy 20th!!!! Daughter.”

Hannah and Collin Gosselin lived with their father from their early teen years and through high school. While Kate Gosselin attended their graduation ceremony in June 2023, she is completely estranged from Collin.