Kate Gosselin’s Estranged Son Shares Rare Photos on Instagram

The estranged son of Kate Gosselin shared a post on Instagram for the first time in 2023. Gosselin, who appeared on season 10 of “Dancing With the Stars,” has been estranged from her son Collin Gosselin, who has lived with his dad, Jon Gosselin, for several years.

On March 18, 2023, Collin Gosselin, 18, shared a series of photos of himself for the first time in four months. In the photos, the teen has a buzz cut and showed off his style. In the first picture, he stood in front of a fence while wearing a black leather jacket, a pair of jeans, and some sunglasses.

In the next snap, Collin Gosselin was in the driver’s seat of a convertible, and in the third pic, he was sitting on the side of the car while wearing a fitted black T-shirt and gazing off into the distance.

Fans Were Happy to See Collin Gosselin’s Post

Collin Gosselin didn’t give fans too much to go with by way of his Instagram caption, simply adding the sunglasses emoji and a camera emoji. However, many really enjoyed seeing the teen, who has lived an extremely private life since his family’s reality show ended in 2017.

As dozens of fans spent hours watching “Jon & Kate Plus 8” on TLC, many feel as though they’ve really watched the Gosselin kids grow up, especially the sextuplets.

“So grown up! I hope all is well,” one person commented on Collin Gosselin’s post.

“You’re thriving!! So happy to see you smile,” someone else wrote.

“Dang I’m getting old. I remember when you were a baby. You’ve grown up to be such a handsome smart man. Good luck to you. Big blessings in store for you,” a third comment read.

“What a handsome young man you turned into! So glad you are happy,” a fourth Instagram user said.

All of the Gosselin kids live relatively private lives. The one who is most active on social media is Mady Gosselin, who often shares videos on TikTok. Kate Gosselin is not active on Instagram, and hasn’t shared a post on the platform since 2020. Her Twitter account has been dormant since 2017.

Mady Gosselin and her twin sister Cara Gosselin will be 23 in October 2023, while the sextuplets will turn 19 in May 2023.

Jon Gosselin Was Awarded Custody of Collin & Hannah Gosselin in 2018

Collin Gosselin and his sister Hannah Gosselin have lived with their father for quite a few years. According to Hollywood Life, Jon Gosselin was awarded custody of both Collin Gosselin and Hannah Gosselin in 2018.

Collin’s decision to live with his dad came after Kate Gosselin sent him away to a boarding school for children with “special needs,” according to an interview Collin Gosselin did with Entertainment Tonight in 2022.

“After being there, I didn’t have a relationship with her. Even before [being] there, I don’t think we had much of a relationship and I think that just kept tearing it even more down,” Collin Gosselin told the outlet.

“I want to believe it was because of TV and what being in the public eye does to a family. I think it tore us apart. It gave us less time to actually be together as a family, [and] more time to be in the public eye,” he added.

Despite not having a relationship with his mom, Collin Gosselin said he’s “doing very well.”

Jon Gosselin does not have a relationship with his other six kids.

“I love you, my door’s always open, you’re welcome anytime. There’s no regrets or hard feelings or any of those negative things. You can always come see me or come see Hannah and Collin,” he said on “The Dr. Oz Show” in early 2020, according to E! News.

