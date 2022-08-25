DWTS Alum Accused of Stealing From Kids

A ”Dancing with the Stars” alum is facing new allegations from her estranged ex.

In 2010, Kate Gosselin was a contestant in the tenth season of DWTS with partner Tony Dovolani. The former “Jon and Kate Plus 8” star turned up in the ballroom not long after divorcing her husband, Jon Gosselin.

At the time, Kate was granted full custody of all eight of the Gosselin children, twins Mady and Cara, and sextuplets Aeden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Joel, and Leah, and she raised them in the clan’s large Pennsylvania home, according to People. As young teens, Hannah and Collin later moved in with their dad. Jon.

In 2021, Kate moved with her six other children to a new home in North Carolina, according to In Touch Weekly.

Kate Gosselin’s Ex-Husband Accused Her of Stealing from Their Kids

Although all of their kids are now legal adults, the Gosselin drama continues. According to The Sun, unearthed court documents revealed that in 2019, Kate withdrew money from a trust fund that belonged to her children. The money was put into the trust after the kids spent years on reality TV.

Per the Sun, in court documents, Kate admitted to borrowing $100,000 from her childrens’ trusts to pay living expenses when she was no longer making money on television, but noted that she paid nearly $400,000 of her own money towards her children’s private school tuition and that while she was ‘not looking to collect that, the trust “owes me $387,000 technically.”

In a statement to the outlet, Jon Gosselin blasted his ex-wife and accused her of withdrawing money from the trust without permission and with no plan to pay it back.

“You can’t just live off your kids’ money,” he said. “It makes me feel disgusted. She has been on TV telling the world she has saved her childrens’ money when she’s actually been stealing from them — she’s a hypocrite. There’s been no remorse from her at all.”

Jon also claimed that Kate has not paid any of the money borrowed to either Collin or Hannah.

In a statement to In Touch, Kate’s attorney, Richard J. Puleo, reacted to Jon’s allegations and claimed that Jon owes his ex-wife “over $150,000 in failed child support.”

“I have no knowledge of her taking money from the trust fund,” the lawyer added. “I can attest Kate has impeccable integrity; I can’t say the same for Jon Gosselin.”

Jon Gosselin Previously Claimed He Gave Kate $3 Million Dollars

Kate Gosselin made a lot of money on reality TV. In addition to “Jon and Kate Plus 8” and the spin also offs “Kate Plus 8” and “Kate Plus Date,” she was paid for her appearance on “Dancing with the Stars.” She was also a contestant on “Celebrity Apprentice,” per IMDb.

In an interview with Yahoo Celebrity, Jon said he spent years in and out of court fighting over custody rights. He also slammed previous claims that he has never paid child support to Kate and claimed he walked away from their fortune when they split.

“I gave her $3 million,” Jon told the outlet. “I walked away. I moved. [I said], ‘Take all of it.’ It was a moral sacrifice for my children.”

He also said he has “no communication” at all with his ex-wife.

As of this writing, Kate has not publicly responded to her ex-husband’s claims about their children’s trust finds. The “Dancing with the Stars” alum has been silent on social media for more than two years.