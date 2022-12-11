Kate Gosselin Update: What Happened to the Reality Star Mom of 8?

Kate Gosselin has been off the grid for a while now. She hasn’t made an Instagram post since July 2020, when the last of her kids got his braces off.

The former “Jon and Kate Plus 8” star competed on ”Dancing with the Stars” in 2010 shortly after splitting from her husband of 10 years, Jon. At the time she was on DWTS, Gosselin had full custody of all eight of the former couple’s children, twins Mady and Cara, and sextuplets Aeden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Joel, and Leah. She continued to raise her kids in the large Wernersville, Pennsylvania home she bought with her ex-husband during their reality TV heyday, according to People.

But a lot has changed since then. Not only has Gosselin been away from TV for several years, she has downsized – and doesn’t have a relationship at all with at least one of her now-adult kids.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kate Gosselin Moved to North Carolina & Left 2 of Her Kids in Pennsylvania

In 2021, Gosselin made a major move after selling her family’s 24-acre mansion for $1.1 million, according to The New York Post. Gosselin downsized from her 7,300-square-foot dream home to a 3,560-square-foot waterfront rancher in North Carolina. A source close to the reality star told the outlet that Gosselin “is very happy and at peace” with her new life in the $750,000 home, which she actually purchased in 2018 and features a pool and a private pier and boat dock.

According to In Touch Weekly, not all of Gosselin’s kids were initially “on board” with the move to North Carolina. Two of her kids, Hannah and Collin, were living with her ex-husband when she made the move.

In a November 2022 interview with “Entertainment Tonight” Collin Gosselin, 18, told Entertainment Tonight that he has no relationship at all with his mother after she had him put into a behavioral facility when he was a young teen. “It’s unfortunate that we didn’t have a relationship,” he said. “I think every son wants to have a relationship with their mom.”

The high school senior accused his mom of having “her own agenda,” but said he hopes they can reconcile in the future.”

Kate Gosselin Will Return to TV in 2023 After a 4-Year Hiatus

Before she became a reality star, Kate Gosselin worked as a labor and delivery nurse at a Pennsylvania hospital. Upon moving to North Carolina, the 47-year-old obtained a multi-state nursing license from the North Carolina Board of Nursing, according to In Touch. It is unclear if she has taken a nursing job, but Gosselin did take a TV offer.

Gosselin’s last TV appearance was on her spinoff dating series, “Kate Plus Date,” in 2019, per IMDb. But according to The Wrap, she will return to reality TV in January 2023 as a contestant on the Fox series, Special Forces: The Ultimate Test.”

Gosselin will join Jamie Lynn Spears, Kenya Moore, Mel B, Hannah Brown, Dwight Howard, Anthony Scaramucci, Beverly Mitchell, Carli Lloyd, Mike Piazza, Dr. Drew Pinsky, Montell Jordan, Danny Amendola, Tyler Florence, Gus Kenworthy, and Nastia Liukin in the survival-themed competition show. Like Gosselin, several of the competitors are DWTS alums.

The celebs will undergo intense military-style training and endure “some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process,” per the logline. The show features no eliminations, just the goal of “survival.” “Special Forces” premieres January 4 on Fox, per TV Line.

Gosselin has already made a lot of money on reality TV. In addition to “Jon and Kate Plus 8” and the spin also offs “Kate Plus 8” and “Kate Plus Date,” she appeared on “Dancing with the Stars” and “Celebrity Apprentice.”

In an interview with Yahoo Celebrity, Gosselin’s ex-husband also claimed that he “gave her $3 million” when they divorced.

