‘Bachelorette’ Star Teases New Romance, Says She’s ‘Off the Market’

A former lead from “The Bachelorette” seems to have found love again. Katie Thurston left her season engaged to Blake Moynes, but the relationship fell apart a few months after the finale aired.

After plenty of dating ups and downs since first joining Bachelor Nation, Thurston’s love life is great now. “The Bachelorette” star recently revealed, “You heard it here first. [I’ve been] taken off the market.”

Thurston added that she was “happily snatched up” and was “very much in that so-called honeymoon phase” in her relationship.

Here’s what you need to know:

Katie Thurston Recently Revealed She Is Dating Someone

On May 31, a user on “The Bachelor” subreddit shared a screenshot from an Instagram Story Thurston posted. “The Bachelorette” star was answering fan questions, and one follower commented on Thurston’s love life.

“Can’t wait to hear more about your new [boyfriend] + all the tea you’ll be spilling,” Thurston’s follower wrote. In response, “The Bachelorette” star posted a glimpse of a Polaroid photo where she was kissing the cheek of her new beau.

Thurston added a “sticker” over his face, but that did not keep “The Bachelorette” fans from speculating about his identity. The Reddit user who shared the screenshot from Thurston’s Instagram Story wrote, “I think she’s dating comedian Jeff Arcuri.”

The poster included a couple of additional screenshots and noted similarities in the boyfriend’s jawline between Thurston’s photo and a post from Arcuri’s Instagram page. There was also a screenshot of a comment Thurston left on a post of Arcuri’s and a response his sister left for Thurston.

The comment from “The Bachelorette” fan came two days after Thurston revealed her relationship status on the podcast “Your Mom & Dad.” During the May 29 podcast episode, Thurston said she was “off the market.”

“I’m seeing somebody,” Thurston shared. She did not share her new boyfriend’s name and admitted that was the first she had told the public she was in a relationship.

‘The Bachelorette’ Fans Are Excited for Thurston

A couple of “Bachelorette” fans noted in the Reddit thread that Arcuri brought Thurston onto the stage during his recent comedy show in Boston, Massachusetts.

“I was at The Wilbur tonight in Boston at Jeff’s show, and he brought her on stage. He said, ‘I’m in a very healthy relationship now… any bachelor fans here? I’m dating the bachelorette Katie.’ And low and behold, there she was,” one fan shared.

“The Bachelorette” fans familiar with Arcuri seem excited for the pair.

“I would have never put these two together, but now that I see it, I love it,” one Redditor suggested.

Another Redditor commented, “So incredibly happy for [Thurston]. She is an awesome, hilarious, down to earth girl. I truly hope they are happy. And they will make a hilariously funny duo!”

“My jaw is on the floor. I’m obsessed with Jeff and think he is so hilarious…I also adore Katie and think she just has a specialness to her. So I’m loving this match,” read someone else’s comment.

“THE GASP I GASPED. I LOVE HIM,” a different comment read.

During the “Your Mom & Dad” podcast, Thurston admitted she accidentally already told her beau she loved him. She also explained the relationship was still in its early stages. However, “I’m very confident” it’s going to last for a while.

“I don’t know if there’s anything I hate about him. Everything’s still cute and quirky and adorable,” she admitted of her new man.