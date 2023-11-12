DWTS Alum Shares Health Update Amid ‘Scary’ Hospitalization

Former “Dancing With the Stars” hopeful Kel Mitchell has provided an update on his health a few days after he was admitted to a hospital in Los Angeles.

On November 11, 2023, Mitchell posted a video of himself on his Instagram feed, letting fans know what happened to him that caused him to seek medical treatment.

“I figured I needed to show my face and come on here and tell y’all what happened,” Mitchell said. “I’m good, I’m here, I’m smiling. I’m back with my family, I’m at home,” he continued.

“On Tuesday, I was shopping when suddenly, the whole room started spinning. So, I was like, ‘I must be dehydrated,’ so I need to go get some water, some food. When I did that, the whole right side of my arm and my leg was numb, okay. Followed by me not being able to swallow. And that’s when I panic,” he added.

Mitchell said he drove himself to the hospital and was immediately sent for a CT Scan and an EKG — and everything checked out okay.

Kel Mitchell Had a Bulging Disc Pressing on a Nerve

Shortly after TMZ reported that Mitchell had been hospitalized, he released a brief statement on Instagram.

“Grateful for the flood of prayers and positive vibes that surrounded me during a genuinely frightening time,” he wrote.

“The scare was real, but so was the support. With the grace of God and the skill of the medical team, I’m now on the road to recovery at home, embraced by the love of my family. Your kindness has been a lifeline, and I can’t thank you enough. Much love to each of you,” he added.

Fortunately, all the major stuff checked out for Mitchell. His doctors found that his symptoms were a result of a bulging disc from a “prior injury that was pressing up against a nerve.”

“I’m thanking God that I am good,” Mitchell said, thanking fans for their thoughts and prayers.

Fans Reacted to Kel Mitchell’s Post on Instagram

Many fans have shown Mitchell additional support as he recovers from a traumatic event.

“Appreciate the willingness to inform concerned fans/public. Most celebs don’t do that,” one person wrote.

“So happy you’re ok! Sending you so much love and light Kel,” someone else said.

“We’re just happy you are okay!!! My heart sank when I saw that post ! Thank god for keeping you in his care and love,” a third comment read.

“I’m so pleased you’re ok. As soon as you started to say about spinning and one side of your body not working as it should I thought of trapped nerves. I had the same but it was my C1 and C2 vertebrae which were compressed and I had trouble with balance and my eye. Glad you’re ok,” a fourth Instagram user added.

In his post, Mitchell also noted the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike and promised to share some details and promos for the upcoming “Good Burger 2.” The film is slated for a November 22, 2023, release.

