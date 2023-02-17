DWTS Champ’s Spouse Dead by Suicide

“Dancing With the Stars” champion Kellie Pickler suffered a terrible loss on Friday, February 17 when her husband, songwriter Kyle Jacobs died by suicide at their home.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kyle Jacobs Shot Himself In Their Upstairs Bedroom

According to TMZ, law enforcement sources have told them that country singer Kellie Pickler’s husband Kyle Jacobs shot himself in an upstairs bedroom of their Nashville home and has died by suicide.

The officers told TMZ that Pickler was asleep and woke up and could not find Jacobs. When she and her assistant were unable to open the door to the bedroom, they called 911.

Pickler and her husband have been married for nearly 12 years. They starred on the reality TV show “I Love Kellie Pickler” for three seasons on CMT. Pickler was a finalist on “American Idol” season five, finishing in sixth place. She also won season 16 of “Dancing With the Stars” with partner Derek Hough.

In March 2017, Pickler wrote a lengthy Instagram tribute to Jacobs about his proposal on June 15, which is her grandmother’s birthday.

Pickler wrote:

One of the most special days in my life will always be June 15th…It is my grandmother’s birthday and it’s also the day my husband Kyle proposed. On that date in 2010, Kyle and I were in Rosemary Beach, FL on what he told me was just a “vacation”…That evening, after a romantic dinner, we took a sunset stroll on the beach…Little did I know, he had secretly planted a small wooden box in the sand…It looked like it had washed up from sea, but upon opening it, I found a true treasure… Inside contained a journal that Kyle had written for me, a seashell with my Grandmother’s name “Faye” written on it, and a beautiful engagement ring. After Kyle got down on one knee and me screaming “YES!!!”, we watched the sunset slowly paint a colorful end to a beautiful day… What was so incredible is that Kyle didn’t realize that THAT day, was also my grandmother’s birthday. It was like my beautiful angel, the one I call mom, was giving us her blessing…

She finished by writing, “Kyle and I like to celebrate June 15th as a couple… Still and forever crazy in love.”

In 2013, Jacobs wrote a song called “Say I Do” for Pickler. He used their wedding footage in the music video, which you can see here and is embedded below. The two eloped in the Caribbean in January 2011, and he told the Associated Press (via Fox News) that the video that uses their wedding footage shows “two people madly in love.”

“It was such a beautiful, spiritual, godly moment,” said Jacobs. “It felt like we were baptized out in that beautiful, crystal-blue water.”

He also said that they had been planning a big wedding, but that started to feel “like work,” so they decided to elope.

This is the 2nd ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Spouse to Die By Suicide in 2 Months

In December 2022, Stephen “tWitch” Boss of “So You Think You Can Dance” and in-house DJ for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” died by suicide, as first reported by TMZ. His wife was Allison Holker, a “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer for five seasons.

At the time, Holker released a statement to People, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

She continued, “To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”