DWTS Champ Faces in-Law Drama After Spouse’s Tragic Death

A former “Dancing with the Stars” champion faces fresh drama with her in-laws a year after her husband’s death. TMZ shared that season 16 DWTS winner Kellie Pickler lost her husband, Kyle Jacobs, in February 2023 to suicide.

A new report indicates that Jacobs’ parents feel there are still questions regarding what happened to their son, and they want answers.

Kyle Jacobs’ Parents Have Demanded Items & Information From Kellie Pickler

On May 14, inTouch shared the latest details. The media outlet reviewed court documents filed by Reed and Sharon Jacobs, Kyle’s parents.

Pickler’s in-laws reportedly obtained a court order allowing them to examine the photos taken at the scene after Kyle’s death. inTouch also indicated Kyle’s parents demanded records from their son’s iPhone.

In addition, inTouch notes, Pickler still has a number of items that belonged to Kyle and his parents want those items back.

The outlet reports that Sharon and Reed have threatened to involve the police if the “Dancing with the Stars” champion does not give them those belongings.

Radar Online shared more about the court proceedings on May 2. The outlet shared an image of a subpoena issued to compel Pickler to appear at a court hearing. The subpoena also noted she was to bring the items requested by Kyle’s parents.

The date on the subpoena indicated the hearing was scheduled for May 13. Further details regarding what happened with the hearing have not emerged.

According to inTouch, the list of items included Kyle’s iPhone, laptop computer, guitars, and sword and gun collections.

The media outlet talked to Paul Huebl, a private investigator, who shared, “The family is trying to reopen the death investigation.”

Huebl noted, “They’ll look at everything, and if there are signs of foul play they can file a lawsuit or even try to prosecute Kellie.”

He added, “If a further examination of the remains is necessary, then they can get an exhumation” of Kyle’s remains.

Kellie Pickler’s Deceased Husband Owned 11 Firearms

On April 25, TMZ reported details from legal documents they reviewed that broke down Kyle’s assets. The list included iPhones, laptops, guitars and violas, photos, Rolex watches, and other musical instruments.

In addition, TMZ indicated, the legal documents revealed Kyle owned a gun safe and 11 firearms. Three firearms were listed as rifles, one was a shotgun, and seven were pistols.

As TMZ noted, Kyle died by suicide after shooting himself in the home he owned with Pickler. The “Dancing with the Stars” champion put the property up for sale in November 2023.

A number of Pickler’s fans left supportive comments on the inTouch Instagram post about the situation.

One person asked, “Has anyone bothered to check on Kellie lately?”

“I feel for her, I watch (sic) the reality show and the love between them and Kelly is just an amazing person,” another commenter noted. They continued, “I cannot help [but] imagine how traumatizing that has got to be. That means she just has to relive it all over.”

“Man, these people need to find closure and let him rest in peace. Feel so awful for Kellie and all of this continuing to be a part of her life and not being allowed to grieve,” added someone else.

“This is tragic…. Kyle’s parents need grief counseling…. I am so sorry for their loss, let Kyle rest in peace 🙏🙏🙏,” read a different comment.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.