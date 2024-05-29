DWTS Champ Moving on After Losing Husband

Season 16 “Dancing With the Stars” champ Kellie Pickler is officially moving on more than a year after the death of her husband.

On May 28, TMZ reported that Pickler sold the home that she once shared with Kyle Jacobs in Tennessee. The 4-bedroom home sold for $2.3 million on May 15.

Jacobs died by suicide in February 2023.

“One of the most beautiful lessons my husband taught me was in a moment of a crisis, if you don’t know what to do, ‘do nothing, just be still. I have chosen to heed his advice,” Pickler told People magazine at the time. She went on to thank fans for their support.

“It has truly touched my soul and it’s helping me get through the darkest time in my life. As many of you have told me, you are all in my prayers,” she added.

Pickler and Jacobs tied the knot in 2011 and didn’t have any children together.

Kellie Pickler Listed the House for Sale in November 2023

Nine months after Jacobs’ death, Pickler decided to put the house on the market.

The “American Idol” star and Jacobs had bought the home for $1.4 million in 2010 and Pickler listed it for $2.89 million. Though she didn’t get her asking price, she still made nearly $1 million following the sale.

Pickler hasn’t posted to her social media accounts since the tragedy of losing her husband. However, she did make her first public appearance in April. The country music singer stepped out for a performance at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

“How we doin’ tonight, y’all? I’d be lying if I didn’t say I’m incredibly nervous right now,” she said in fan video that was shared on TikTok. “It’s been the first time I’ve been up on stage in a while,” she continued.

“My husband and I actually wrote this song together, gosh, over a decade ago. The last time I was here in the Ryman Auditorium was with him on a date night, and I know he is here with us tonight,” she told the crowd before performing “The Woman I Am.”

Kellie Pickler Called 911 Following Her Husband’s Death & He Was Found Dead From an ‘Apparent Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound’

Pickler called 911 after she was unable to open the door to an upstairs bedroom of the home she once shared with Jacobs.

“Nashville’s Department of Emergency Communications received a 911 call at 1:21 p.m. Friday from a home on Sneed Road in the police department’s West Precinct. Officers and Nashville Fire Department personnel responded and located resident Kyle Jacobs, 49, deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in an upstairs bedroom/office. His death is being investigated as an apparent suicide,” the Metropolitan Nashville Police said in a statement to Variety on Friday, February 17.

“Mr. Jacobs’ wife, Kellie Pickler, reported that she awoke a short time earlier, did not see her husband, and began looking for him. After she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant telephoned 911,” the statement continued.

