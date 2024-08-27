DWTS Champ ‘Blindisded’ & Leaving Iconic Gig After 2 Decades: Report

A former champion from “Dancing with the Stars” is leaving the job that she has had for two decades. Kelly Monaco, who won season 1 of DWTS, is reportedly departing “General Hospital” and the role of Sam McCall.

Kelly Monaco Reportedly Did not Initiate the Departure

On August 26, Soap Opera Network reported that Monaco’s time on “General Hospital” is ending. The media outlet indicated that “the network decided to terminate her character.”

Insiders for Soap Opera Network indicated Monaco’s “General Hospital” character of Sam McCall will die in a secret upcoming storyline.

Soap Opera Network also reported that Monaco was “blindsided” by the development.

Monaco originated the role of McCall in 2003, according to her IMDb page. She has appeared in nearly 3,000 episodes of the long-running soap opera.

Before joining “General Hospital,” Monaco played “Livvie Locke” on the “General Hospital” spinoff “Port Charles.” She appeared in over 300 episodes of “Port Charles.”

The news of Monaco’s imminent “General Hospital” exit shook up soap fans.

“This breaks my heart honestly I love her,” one fan wrote in the “General Hospital GH” subreddit.

“Struggling with this one,” added another fan.

“Bad move to fire her, it’s extremely disappointing,” someone else commented.

Monaco’s Fans Are Extremely Disappointed

Writing Monaco’s character out isn’t the only shift happening on “General Hospital.” As People noted, Jonathan Jackson will return to the show as Lucky Spencer after nearly a decade away.

Michael Easton recently left “General Hospital” after a decade on the show. He also was on “Port Charles” with Monaco.

“I’m assuming it’s budget related. Roger Howarth, Michael Easton, and now Kelly Monaco. They’re some of the longest running contract players on ABC and likely had a relatively large salary,” suggested a Reddit user in the “General Hospital” subreddit.

One Redditor mentioned that “The Twitter streets” buzzing about multiple females on the “General Hospital” cast being pushed to accept ultimatums and pay cuts. “They say there are more coming,” that “General Hospital” fan added.

The storyline created to facilitate Monaco’s exit is under wraps for now. Some “General Hospital” fans speculate that McCall’s liver will save Lulu Spencer.

Us Weekly noted that according to former cast member Emme Rylan, “General Hospital” is bringing Lulu back to life. However, they are recasting the role.

“I’ve loved Sam for years. This is so disappointing. She deserves so much better,” another fan commented.

“I love Kelly! She’s easily one of my favorite actresses to ever appear on a soap opera. I also love the character Sam and no one can replace her,” someone else gushed.

That Reddit user continued, “When one door closes another one opens. She will be just fine without GH and this will give her an opportunity to shine even brighter.”

Monaco has appeared in other projects over the years, including several episodes of “Baywatch” in 1997 and 1998. However, she is known by many fans for her time on “General Hospital.”

Monaco also joined the debut season of “Dancing with the Stars” when it aired in 2005. She returned several months later for a “Dance Off,” and joined the season 15 “All Stars” cast as well.

The season 1 Mirrorball went to Monaco and her partner Alec Mazo. In season 15, she competed with Val Chmerkovskiy and they landed in third place.