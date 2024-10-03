DWTS Champ Blasts Former Employer for ‘Retaliation’: Report

A former “Dancing with the Stars” champion is navigating a major transition in her personal life, and she’s hinted she’s got a lot to say about it. Season 1 DWTS champ Kelly Monaco has wrapped up her time playing Sam McCall on “General Hospital.”

Now that she’s done filming “General Hospital,” Monaco seems eager to share her truth about what she’s experienced.

In a now-deleted social media comment, Monaco briefly addressed her “General Hospital” departure. People quoted Monaco as writing, “Call it what you will… retaliation at it (sic) finest. I will give a proper statement. The truth will set you free.”

Kelly Monaco Suggested ‘General Hospital’ ‘Dismantled’ Her Character

On October 2, People shared details about a social media comment Monaco left about her “General Hospital” departure. People noted that Monaco’s comment was left on an Instagram post by Soap Hub. Monaco has since deleted the comment.

According to People, Monaco’s now-deleted comment was in response to a soap fan’s comment. “What do you got concrete in your head she wasn’t fired she didn’t take the pay cut so she had to leave,” the soap fan wrote. It appears that the comment has also been deleted.

People quoted that Monaco responded, “Do your homework. When Billy Miller was fired, Sam’s storyline stopped. Stripping Sam of every characteristic she had.”

Monaco’s comment, according to People, continued, “Something I worked for decades to build… Slowly dismantling her, into a character that I did not recognize, let alone the audience.”

Several soap fans who commented on the Instagram post noted they saw Monaco’s comments before they were deleted.

Monaco Has Promised to Tell ‘Our Story’ About Billy Miller

Miller joined “General Hospital” in 2014 to take over the role of Drew Cain. Miller and Monaco became very close friends while working together on the show.

Fans may recall that he was frequently by her side when she returned to “Dancing with the Stars” for season 15, the “All-Stars” competition.

As Miller’s IMDb page noted, he starred on “General Hospital” for nearly 600 episodes from 2014 to 2019. His last scenes aired on August 21, 2019.

The actor died by suicide on September 15, 2023, People reported.

On the most recent anniversary of Miller’s death, Monaco posted about their connection. As a screenshot shared on X indicated, she wrote, “Duces ‘I’ve got your back and you always had mine’ I will tell our story soon enough…. I love and miss you… and beyond.”

That Instagram post, which included a photo of Monaco and Miller together, has also been deleted from Monaco’s page.

Miller’s mother, Pat Miller, has remained active on X since her son’s death. In recent weeks, she has shared some posts related to Monaco’s “General Hospital” departure.

On August 27, she tweeted, “Actually it really all started when Billy Miller stood up for her against Frank [Valentini].”

“Then when Billy reaped the consequences of that she was told it would benefit her to not share her opinions on social media,” she added. Her post concluded, “Hope she moves on to a better show with a nontoxic environment.”

An August 28 tweet from the actor’s mother indicated Valentini “chose not to renew” Miller’s contract. Cameron Mathison has portrayed Cain since 2021.

She Was on the ‘General Hospital’ Cast for 21 Years

On August 26, Soap Opera Network reported that Monaco was leaving “General Hospital.” Sources for the media outlet indicated Monaco was “blindsided” by the show’s decision to craft her exit.

Monaco’s mother, Carmina Monaco, shared an update on her daughter’s status on September 27.

Carmina Monaco tweeted, “I want to take this moment to reach out to Kelly’s incredible fans and express my deepest gratitude for the unwavering love, loyalty, and support you’ve shown her throughout her time on ‘General Hospital,'” she wrote.

She continued, “On this final day, just four days shy of the anniversary of her first episode on October 1, 2003, Kelly will close the door of her dressing room for the last time.”

Carmina Monaco added, “This moment is a difficult one, but knowing that she has had such an incredible, devoted fan base has given her strength.”

As the “General Hospital” star’s IMDb page indicates, Monaco appeared in nearly 2,300 episodes over the 21 years since she starred on the show.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, you can reach the toll-free National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988. Help is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week with assistance in English and Spanish. You can also speak with a trained crisis counselor 24/7 by texting HOME to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line.