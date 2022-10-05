Former DWTS Contestant Reveals Serious Medical Diagnosis

A former “Dancing With the Stars” contestant has shared a recent medical diagnosis. Kelly Osbourne, who competed on season 9, found out that she has gestational diabetes. Already in her third trimester, Osbourne revealed the news in an interview with People magazine.

Osbourne, 37, announced her first pregnancy — with beau Sid Wilson — on Instagram in May 2022.

“I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic,” she captioned a picture of herself holding an ultrasound photo. Osbourne took her romance with Slipknot’s Wilson public just three months prior.

Here’s what you need to know:

Osbourne Worried That Her Diagnosis Was Caused by Something She Had Done

In her interview with People, Osbourne opened up about being diagnosed with gestational diabetes and how she had felt about it before understanding the cause.

Osbourne explained that she was having some unusual symptoms — “rapid weight gain, unusual fatigue and ankle swelling” — prior to her diagnosis.

“First of all, gestational diabetes is not your fault. At first I thought it was something that I had done. I only got diagnosed with it well into my third trimester, so it wasn’t like I developed it as some people get it from the get-go when they’re pregnant. I got it in my third trimester and basically, I thought it was something that I had done wrong,” she told the outlet.

She went on to say that she made some changes to her diet and began feelings much better.

“The number one thing for me that I realized was taking me down was sugary drinks and it was juice. Because even though I was drinking fresh pressed juice, it still had a lot more sugar than I needed,” she said.

Osbourne Has Decided Not to Breastfeed

Although the former reality star’s exact due date isn’t known, she has already made some decisions for herself and her newborn, including one not to breastfeed.

On the September 28, 2022, episode of Red Table Talk, Osbourne admitted that pregnancy is “one of the roughest, most weirdest, wildest” things she has ever experienced.

She also shared that she has chosen to stay on prescribed medication for depression and anxiety in lieu of breastfeeding because she has serious concerns about postpartum depression. Osbourne reached the personal decision after much contemplation and shared that she’d received quite a bit of pushback from people closest to her, including family and friends.

“What kind of mother am I gonna be if I start going backwards, if I start being self-destructive?” Osbourne asked. “It has to be what’s best for me, what’s gonna be the best for my baby,” she continued.

Osbourne has not revealed the sex of her baby, nor has she shared her exact due date, but she will welcome her baby before the end of the year.

