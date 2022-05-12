DWTS Cast Member Expecting First Child

A former “Dancing With the Stars” cast member shared big news on Thursday, May 12 — season nine contestant Kelly Osbourne is pregnant with her first child!

See the emotional pregnancy announcement below:

Kelly Wrote That She Is ‘Over the Moon’ to be Pregnant

In an Instagram post of herself holding her ultrasound picture, the singer shared with her followers that the reason she’s been so quiet for the past few months is that she’s pregnant.

Kelly writes:

I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!

Kelly does not make any mention of the baby’s due date or sex or the baby’s father, though she is in a fairly new relationship with a man she has been good friends with for over two decades named Sidney George Wilson.

On Valentine’s Day 2022, she posted a photo of them to Instagram sharing a kiss that was captioned, “After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson.”

Kelly’s Famous Friends & ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Family Were Quick to Offer Words of Congratulations & Support

On her Instagram post about the baby, Kelly’s famous friends and her “Dancing With the Stars” compatriots left messages of love and support about the big announcement.

“Congrats Kelly!!!!!! So excited for you, you’re going to be such an amazing momma,” wrote season 11 contestant Audrina Patridge.

E! host and reality star Ross Mathews added, “YAYAYAYAYAYAY!!!!!! The news is out! You’re gonna be the best mom!!! So happy for you!!!! Can’t wait to meet your baby!!!”

“OMG congrats, mawma!” wrote season 17 contestant Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

“This is amazing news. Sending so much love,” wrote Spice Girl Emma Bunton, aka “Baby Spice.”

Fellow “Fashion Police” star Melissa Rivers simply wrote, “OMG” with five heart emojis.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Angela Simmons, David Furnish, Julian Morris, Jessie J, and many other famous friends also left their well-wishes.

This is undoubtedly a ray of sunshine in the Osbourne family’s life. Patriarch Ozzy Osbourne recently contracted COVID on top of his battle with Parkinson’s Disease, so it has been a hard time for their family lately.

His wife and Kelly’s mom, Sharon Osbourne, told TalkTV that she was “very worried” about him, which spurred “Dancing With the Stars” judge Carrie Ann Inaba to ask her followers to pray for Ozzy. Carrie Ann and Sharon became friends during their time co-hosting “The Talk.”

Kelly Osbourne competed on season nine of “Dancing With the Stars,” finishing in third place with her partner Louis Van Amstel. Her brother Jack Osbourne competed on season 17 with partner Cheryl Burke; he also finished in third place. Kelly’s bundle of joy will be the fourth grandchild in the Osbourne family as Jack has three with his ex-wife, Lisa Stelly.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for season 31 in the fall of 2022 on Disney Plus.

