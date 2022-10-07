DWTS Cast Member Reveals Sex of Unborn Baby

“Dancing With the Stars” cast member Kelly Osbourne is about to be a first-time mom and now she has confirmed the sex of her baby with partner Sid Wilson of the band Slipknot.

Kelly & Sid Are Having a Boy

On “Entertainment Tonight,” Osbourne confirmed what her dad Ozzy Osbourne has apparently been shouting from the rooftops — they’re having a boy.

“[My dad] told everyone the gender of my baby before I ever got the chance to and I’m just like, ‘Aw, dad, c’mon!'” said Osbourne with a laugh.

She went on to say that her father is very excited because it’s the first grandson to come from her and her brother Jack Osbourne.

“I will say every single day he does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is. He is so excited that it’s a boy. It’s the first — out of me and my brother, it’s the first boy, so he’s planning all these things,” said Osbourne, adding, “He’s very, very excited.”

She also said that her dad is planning all of these “boy” things for the grandson and she’s has to put the kibosh on some of them.

“The stuff that he wants to buy, like, ‘We’re gonna get him air rifles!’ and I’m like, ‘No, you’re not! No, you’re not. Absolutely not.'” said Osbourne.

This will be the second new Osbourne baby of 2022. Kelly’s brother Jack welcomed his fourth daughter in July 2022. Ozzy Osbourne does have some grandchildren from his two children from his first marriage to Thelma Riley.

Ozzy’s son Louis Osbourne has two children, Elijah and Maia, and his daughter Jessica Osbourne has three children, Isabelle, Harry and Kitty.

Kelly Also Confirmed She’ll Be Part of the New Osbournes Reality Show

In early September 2022, the BBC announced that the Osbourne family — who became reality TV famous in the early 2000s with their MTV reality show “The Osbournes” — is returning to TV with a new show called “Home to Roost.” It will chronicle the family’s move back to England after having lived primarily in the United States for decades.

“The series will follow the Osbournes as they celebrate one of their most important years yet – with everything from Sharon’s 70th birthday to Kelly’s soon-to-be-born baby, Ozzy’s tour, and of course the big move itself,” reads the press release.

“Rejoining the Osbournes as they return to the U.K. is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” said producers Ben Wicks and Colin Barr in a statement. “Twenty years ago, they shaped television for all of us – now they’re coming home at a different stage in their lives but with the promise of the same laughter, love and tears. We can’t wait to work with them and to share it with BBC One viewers in 2023.”

Kelly confirmed that she will be on the show, telling “Entertainment Tonight” that at first it was “weird” to be filming a reality TV show again, but after a while it was like old hat.

“I’m doing the show too. It’s weird. At first, I was like, ‘Am I gonna get PTSD? Is this going to be strange?’ But the more we’re kind of getting in the swing of it, it’s just kind of second nature. I get paid to be myself, so it’s great. It’s great,” said Osbourne.

The “Dancing With the Stars” season nine finalist — Kelly took third place with her partner Louis vam Amstel — also said that the family is “very different” from what they were like 20 years ago when their first show premiered.

“We’re very different from what we were back then. So different. Jack and I do not fight. We are like best friends — we are best friends, not ‘like’ best friends. Just to see him with his family and me with my family now — I can’t believe I’m saying that, it’s crazy — they’re going to be on the journey with us,” said the singer.

She added, “I will be splitting my time half the time in the U.K., half the time here, which is great because Sid’s half English as well, so he has all of his family over there and my child will be able to have the same kind of life I did, just not on the road.”

“Home to Roost” is slated for a 2023 premiere, while “Dancing With the Stars” airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Pacific time on Disney Plus.

