DWTS Alum Slams Their Mother for Revealing Private Information

“Dancing With the Stars” alum and new mom Kelly Osbourne said it’s “no one’s place” to share personal information after her mother, Sharon Osbourne, revealed the name of Kelly’s newborn baby.

In a now-expired Instagram Story posted on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, Kelly appeared to be targeting her mother with a dig.

“I am not ready to share him with the world,” she wrote on the slide. “It is no one’s place but mine to share any information on my baby.”

The post came hours after Sharon revealed that Kelly, 37, had given birth to a boy and named him Sidney during an appearance on the British version of “The Talk.”

“So great, so great,” she said after being asked how her daughter was doing. “She won’t let a picture go out of him, and I’m so proud of her.”

Kelly Osbourne Announced Her Pregnancy in May 2022 & May Have Given Birth in November

Kelly Osbourne posted on Instagram to announce that she was expecting a baby by posting a photo of herself doing a kissy face and holding up a sonogram.

“I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic! 🤰💜,” she wrote on on May 12.

Kelly is in a relationship with a man named Sidney George Wilson, she revealed on Instagram on Valentine’s Day in 2022.

“After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up!” she wrote on Instagram. “You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson.”

In November, Kelly sparked speculation about giving birth when she posted a now-expired Instagram Story with the message, “OK, here we go,” on an all-black background.

Kelly told ET in October 2022 that she was expecting a baby boy and her father, Ozzy, was telling everyone the news.

“I mean, he’s told everyone,” Kelly told the outlet. “….the gender of my baby before I ever got the chance to, and I’m just like, ‘Aww Dad, come on. Like, come on,’ but I will say, every single day he does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is, and he is so excited that it’s a boy. It’s the first — out of me and my brother, it’s the first boy, so, he’s like planning all these things.”

Kelly Osbourne Was Diagnosed With Gestational Diabetes in Her Third Trimester

In a September 2022 interview with People Magazine, the new mom revealed that she had been diagnosed with Gestational Diabetes.

“First of all, gestational diabetes is not your fault,” she told the outlet. “At first I thought it was something that I had done. I only got diagnosed with it well into my third trimester, so it wasn’t like I developed it as some people get it from the get-go when they’re pregnant. I got it in my third trimester and basically, I thought it was something I had done wrong.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, gestational diabetes is “diabetes diagnosed for the first time during pregnancy” and affects how the pregnant person’s cells use sugar. Gestational diabetes can affect the health of the baby and the pregnancy.

Because of the diagnosis, Kelly cut sugar from her diet, lost weight, and saw her skin clear up.

“I don’t have to wear any makeup,” she told People. “My friends that haven’t seen me since I started my third trimester, now that they see me, they’re like, ‘Whoa. What changed? Your skin is perfect,’ and I know that sometimes that has to do with pregnancy, but I had pregnancy acne. I cut the sugar out and it completely went away.”

