‘Dancing With the Stars’ Semi-Finalist Reports Bizarre Theft

Kelly Osbourne has been keeping busy since her stint on ”Dancing with the Stars” more than 10 years ago, but no one expected her to go from calling the “Fashion Police” to the LAPD.

In 2009, Osbourne was partnered with pro dancer Louis Amstel on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition, finishing in third place to singer Donny Osmond and runner-up, Mya. “The Osbournes” alum was later a co-critic on E!’s “Fashion Police” for five years, per IMDb.

In January 2022, Osbourne confirmed that she is in a romantic relationship with her longtime friend, Slipknot band member Sid Wilson, according to People. More recently, the 37-year-old former E! star announced she is pregnant with her first child.

But days after confirming her pregnancy, the DWTS season 9 third-place finisher was forced to take quick action when she was faced with an unexpected situation following a Lyft ride.

Kelly Osbourne Reported That a Lyft Drive Stole Her Famous Father’s Belongings

Osbourne recently called out a Lyft driver for driving off with her dad, Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne’s, clothing. In a frantic Twitter post in May 2022, Osbourne tagged the rideshare company as she wrote, “EMERGENCY!!!! One of your drivers just knowingly drove off with all of my dads cloths [sic] in the back seat of her car. We can’t reach her or you. Please contact me immediately. We are calling the police right now!”

According to Us Weekly, in a second, now-deleted tweet, Osbourne shared a screenshot of the five-mile Lyft ride that cost a little over $15 and added, “This is licence [sic] plate, make model and name of the lady who has taken my dads clothes. This is grand left [sic] the police are now looking for her.”

Osbourne later posted an update to reveal that her 73-year-old rock star dad’s personal items had been found. “Thank you #LAPD and @AskLyft for helping us track down the clothes,” she wrote.

This is Not the First Time Osbourne Was a Crime Fighter

This isn’t the first time Osbourne has averted a possible crime. More than 10 years ago she stopped thieves while out in London, according to E! News. In 2011, Osbourne reported on Twitter, “Just stopped 2 boys robbing a car all I said was ‘oi’ and they ran like the wind. I did not realize I was that scary!”

She later stopped another pair of wannabe thieves on the same night as she approached a mini electric car.

“WTF is going on tonight just stopped 2 boys with lacrosse sticks trying to push Gee-Wizz car on its side what’s wrong with London #police?” she wrote, adding, “I’m in one of the poshest parts of London and it’s like f***ing crime watch!”

In 2016, Osbourne just barely missed an armed robbery as a car she was riding in pulled up to the scene of a theft in Sydney, Australia. At the time, The Mirror reported that Osbourne had just missed seeing a man who went into the Commonwealth Bank of Australia to rob the place while waving knife. Of the violent holdup attempt, Osbourne said, “Oh my God! That is not even a joke. People are disgusting … that’s crazy!”

