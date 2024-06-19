DWTS Alum Was Told She Was ‘Too Fat’ by Entertainment Exec

A former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant recently opened up about being weight-shamed by an entertainment industry executive when she was young. DWTS season 9 alum Kelly Osbourne shared the details during an episode of “The Osbournes Podcast.”

Kelly Osbourne Was Criticized Over Her Weight After Landing a Movie Role

During the May 21 episode of “The Osbournes Podcast,” the “Dancing with the Stars” veteran opened up about the difficult experience.

“When I was a kid, I got pulled into the head of the agency’s office and he was putting golf balls into a cup and gave me a whole speech about how I was too fat for TV and I needed to lose weight,” Osbourne recalled.

She added the executive told her “that if I lost weight, I would look better.”

As People noted, Osbourne did not name the executive who she alleges said she was “too fat for TV.” She relayed that the incident happened after she landed a role in an adaptation of the movie “Freaky Friday.”

“I just booked a movie with Lindsay Lohan, ‘Freaky Friday.’ I was gonna play her best friend, and then it was right before mom got diagnosed with cancer, so I quit,” Osbourne shared.

Osbourne added, “He was just saying, ‘You’re not a movie star, but you could be one if you lost weight.'”

Her brother Jack, who also competed on “Dancing with the Stars,” declared what happened was “the most L.A. sh*t ever.”

She agreed, sharing, “I know. As he’s putting golf balls into a cup in his office. I was just, like, this is the most insulting f*cking [thing].”

The DWTS Alum Has Shared Weight-Related Stories Before

In April, the “Dancing with the Stars” alum debuted a major body transformation after losing 85 pounds. She told “Extra,” “I know everybody thinks I took Ozempic. I did not take Ozempic. I don’t know where that came from. My mom took Ozempic.”

Kelly explained that she “cut out sugar and carbohydrates,” and “rapidly lost weight.” As the Daily Mail noted, she has also opened up about having gestational diabetes during her pregnancy with her son, Sidney, who was born in 2022.

She felt it was important to lose weight she had kept on after her pregnancy to avoid the higher risks for diabetes she faced after having gestational diabetes. The Daily Mail also noted that Kelly previously talked about having a gastric sleeve to help with her weight loss, as well.

When Kelly competed on “Dancing with the Stars” in 2009, she told E! News that she avoided the scale during her time on the show. “If I start weighing myself, I will start being like, ‘Maybe I shouldn’t eat so I could lose some more.”

The former show contestant continued, “I would go to that end. I would get obsessed with that fact that I was losing it and I would keep at it.”

“Dancing with the Stars” fans may remember that she experienced a massive body transformation as she competed with partner Louis van Amstel. She recalled discovering at one point in the competition that her waist was “two inches smaller” than the previous week.