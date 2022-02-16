Fans Hope DWTS Asks Bob Saget’s Widow To Be On The Show

Some “Dancing With the Stars” fans noticed that Bob Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo has been getting support after his death from “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 finalist Amanda Kloots and now they hope the show asks Kelly to participate because they think it could be really good for her after his untimely and sudden passing from head trauma on January 9.

Kelly Reached Out to Amanda Kloots & Katie Couric, Both of Whom Were Widowed At A Young Age

In an Instagram post and a since-expired Instagram story, Kelly revealed that she has reached out to “The Talk” host and former Broadway star Amanda Kloots and journalist Katie Couric in an effort to find some support after her husband Bob Saget’s death.

On her own Instagram post, Amanda wrote, “New friends in a club we didn’t ever think we’d be in. So grateful to now know this strong woman, sharing stories only helps this rollercoaster we are on,” to which Kelly replied, “If I’m going to be in this club, I’m grateful to have genuine caring people like you by my side.”

Katie Couric’s first husband, Jay Monahan, with whom she shares two children, died in 1998 of colorectal cancer when he was just 42 and she was 41; their two daughters were 7 and 2.

Amanda lost her husband Nick Cordero to complications related to COVID-19 on July 5, 2020. She was 38 and he was 41; their son Elvis was just a year old at the time.

On an Instagram story from a night the three women went out to dinner, Kelly wrote (via People), “Women who have been there and understand have been so therapeutic and helpful and compassionate. It means so much.”

On the one-month anniversary of Bob’s death, Kelly wrote on Instagram that she can’t even put into words how much she misses the “simple pleasures in life” that “brought him so much joy,” to which Amanda replied, “Videos of amazing memories mean the world.”

Bob Saget was found dead in his Orlando hotel room on January 9. The cause of death was eventually determined to be head trauma, likely because of a backwards fall, according to ABC 7 Chicago.

A statement from his family read, “The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved.”

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Think Kelly Should Follow In Amanda’s Footsteps and Appear On The Show

On Reddit, a fan posted that she gets a feeling the “Dancing With the Stars” producers might ask Kelly to appear on the show, citing the several “Full House” alumni who have been on “Dancing With the Stars,” including Candace Cameron Bure, who finished in third place with Mark Ballas on season 18, Jodie Sweetin, who finished in sixth place with Keo Motsepe on season 22, and Juan Pablo Di Pace, who finished in fifth place with Cheryl Burke on season 27.

One fan responded that Bob Saget was so popular that they could see “Dancing With the Stars” asking Kelly because this is exactly the kind of sad story “Dancing With the Stars” likes to highlight.

Several fans always thought Bob would have been a perfect contestant for the show — they must not be aware that ABC actually really pressured him once to do the show, he told Tom Bergeron in a podcast interview, but he said no, citing bad knees.

Some fans wonder if it would be “too soon” for Kelly to appear on the show, but one fan pointed out, “I don’t think we can decide if it is ‘too soon’ because this is her choice, everyone grieves differently.”

What do you think, fans? Do you think Kelly Rizzo would be a good choice for “Dancing With the Stars”?

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

