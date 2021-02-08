Could Kellyanne Conway Appear on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ in 2021?

During season 29 of Dancing With the Stars, Tiger King star Carole Baskin appeared, which was controversial to some viewers. Now, OK! Magazine reports that the show is looking for another controversial figure for the upcoming season, and that might include ex-White House Advisor and Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Kellyanne Conway.

Despite the idea that Conway may appear on the show, sources have told OK that they believe she would be too controversial of a figure for host and executive producer Tyra Banks.

“The show is reaching out to potential stars right now,” the source told the magazine. “There will be the normal bunch of athletes, pop singers and reality stars. However, each season the show has always cast someone controversial to create buzz. Last season it was Carole Baskin from Tiger King, next season it could be Kellyanne Conway.”

Conway May Be ‘Too Controversial’ for Banks

According to the source, Banks and other executives on the show are split as to whether they would want to extend an invitation to Conway.

“Some think that Kellyanne would be great,” the source told the outlet. “Others think she is too divisive for a show that appeals to both democrats and republicans.”

Banks is looking to bring ratings higher in upcoming seasons, so creating buzz around season 30 would be a good way for her to start.

“This isn’t about politics, this is about getting people to watch,” a source added.

Fans have said they may want to see Conway’s daughter Claudia in the ballroom.

A fan on Twitter wrote, “i want to see claudia conway on Dancing With the Stars i think she would body that.”

It’s unlikely that Conway will make her way onto the show anytime soon, however, as she recently auditioned for American Idol. She has, however, made her mark on TikTok and other social media platforms in the past year, so it’s not impossible that we may see her on the show at some point in the future.

Who Do Fans Want to See on ‘Dancing With the Stars’?

Fans always have an idea of who they would like to see on Dancing With the Stars, and this year is no different. Plenty of fans have tweeted to say they would like to see English singer-songwriter Harry Styles, who has become even more popular recently as news of his romantic relationship with actress Olivia Wilde broke.

“I want to see Harry Styles on Dancing With the Stars,” one fan wrote. “Could u imagine?… Seeing him dance every week in sparkly outfits snisjsjsjsjusjejs IM SCREAMING”

One fan hopes to see comedian and actor Jack Black put on some ballroom shoes, writing “i think [Jack Black] should be on next season of Dancing With the Stars.”

When it comes to professional dancers, fans have differing opinions on who they might like to see make a return. One dancer that has been rumored to possibly return is Hayley Erbert, who is the girlfriend of Derek Hough and a talented professional dancer.

Season 30 of DWTS will likely premiere in 2021.

READ NEXT: Bruno Tonioli Makes Decision About 2021 ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ Return