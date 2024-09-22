Joey Graziadei’s Fiancee Responds to Fan Concerns: ‘So Tired’

Joey Graziadei got off to a sizzling-hot start on season 33 of “Dancing with the Stars” with his dance partner Jenna Johnson. As a result of the pair’s immediate connection, fans have flooded his fiancee from “The Bachelor,” Kelsey Anderson, with notes of concern.

Anderson recently shared her take on all the feedback she’s been getting from people about the situation. She emphasized how secure she is in her relationship with Graziadei and admitted she’s tired of people insinuating she should be worried.

Kelsey Anderson Isn’t Worried About Joey Graziadei & Jenna Johnson’s Connection

Anderson took to her TikTok page on September 19 to share her thoughts. She began, “So many people are like, ‘Kelsey, why is Jenna touching your man like that?'”

She continued, “Honestly, I don’t know, maybe because it’s her job? Maybe because she’s a professional dancer and she has to touch him to dance? I don’t know, that’s my understanding of it.”

“I’m just so tired of everyone being like, ‘Kelsey’s so strong, I could not do this. I could not watch this if I was Kelsey,” Anderson added.

Then, Anderson pointed out, “Let’s do a little recap here. Do y’all remember how Joey and I met? We met on ‘The Bachelor.’ He was dating 31 other women while he was dating me. And I won the Super Bowl ring.”

In mentioning the “Super Bowl ring,” Anderson flashed her engagement ring and laughed.

Anderson pointed out, “I have to have a certain level of security to go through all that. Joey and I are still together and strong after a year of all of that craziness.”

In addition, Anderson noted, “Joey also happens to be the type of man to give me the reassurance that I need and deserve in our relationship. So we are all good in the hood.”

“If I can survive that, I can survive watching him dance with a married woman with a cute little baby boy, crushing it, so I am very proud of Joey,” Anderson shared.

Fans Showered ‘The Bachelor’ Winner With Love & Support

Anderson was flooded with support in response to her post.

Graziadei’s “Dancing with the Stars” partner Johnson commented, “That’s my girl right there.”

Fellow “Dancing with the Stars” pro Witney Carson added, “She gets it.”

Her dad Mark, who is currently a contestant on Joan Vassos’ season of “The Golden Bachelorette,” commented “100%.”

A fan commented, “Jenna and Val are a HOT COUPLE with a baby. KELSEY AND JOEY are a HOT COUPLE. I don’t think any one of them is worried in this scenario. They are all winning here, normalize being secure.”

“Literally they be projectinggggg,” someone else commented on those criticizing Graziadei and Johnson’s closeness.

“Joey is sooo respectful about yalls relationship I can totally tell that he’s just so excited to see you after all his endeavors,” added another supporter.

“Stable & secure queen,” read another TikTok comment.

Anderson subsequently shared the video on her Instagram page, too.

“It’s giving commitment. It’s giving security. It’s giving healthy,” an Instagram follower wrote.

Another Instagram user urged, “People need to stay in their lane and stop speaking about something that doesn’t even exist!! Please don’t listen to them!!!”

“Why are people so toxic? If she’s unbothered, no one else has a right to be – it’s literally THEIR relationship,” pointed out a fan in “The Bachelor” subreddit.