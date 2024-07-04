DWTS Fans Call for Petition to Get Game Show Host on Season 33

Some “Dancing With the Stars” fans are ready to start a campaign to get “Jeopardy!” host Ken Jennings on season 33.

In a Q&A posted to Instagram, Jennings made it clear that he just isn’t cut out for the ballroom competition show.

“Nobody in America wants to see me do ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ I promise. I will save you that indignity,” Alex Trebek’s successor responded to a fan asking if he’d consider joining the cast. Despite his response, dozens of fans took to the comments section in hopes of convincing production (and maybe even Jennings himself) otherwise.

Some Fans Are Hoping That Ken Jennings Will Change His Mind About ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Although Jennings seemed pretty adamant about not wanting to do “Dancing With the Stars” — presumably because he can’t dance — many fans still want to see him on the show.

“Ken, we are begging for DWTS,” one person wrote.

“Okay seriously y’all, can we all legit start an official campaign or petition to get KEN ON DWTS!! even if he doesn’t want to.. i think he would be great and fun to watch.. (wayyyyy worse people have done it),” someone else added.

“I am in America and I WOULD like to see you do Dancing With the Stars,” a third comment read.

“Um…I would love this man on DWTS. He needs to do it please and thank you,” another Instagram user chimed in.

“Continuing the petition to get Ken on DWTS,” a fifth fan said.

Jennings won some $2.5 million on “Jeopardy!” Following Trebek’s death in 2020, producers got in touch with Jennings and offered him the role as host. He originally shared the duty with “Big Bang Theory” star Mayim Bialik before becoming the sole host of the show.

“If I were hiring for that job, I would go with a sturdy broadcaster with decades of experience, not just somebody who happened to be good at the show many years ago. But luckily they took a chance on me,” Jennings told the Deseret News in June 2023.

Cheryl Burke Doesn’t Think Ken Jennings Should Do DWTS

On the June 7 episode of “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans,” podcast host Cheryl Burke (who retired from DWTS in 2022), said that she doesn’t think Jennings should do the show.

“I say, you know what, believe them, believe the celebrity when they say they have no dance experience. And to be quite honest, if you really don’t want to do it … don’t do it,” Burke said.

“I’m going to agree with Ken on this one. I don’t think I want to see him on ‘Dancing With the Stars.’ And it has nothing to do with his hosting ability or doing his work on ‘Jeopardy!’ her podcast guest Kristyn Burtt added.

“I think he’s a little buttoned up and I don’t necessarily think he would let loose for the experience because ‘Jeopardy!’ is one of those more serious game shows. And I feel like he wants to portray that role. Alex Trebek never would have come on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ either,” Burtt added.

