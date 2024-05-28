DWTS Alum’s Husband Reacts to Pro Dancer’s Comment About Him Joining Season 33 Cast

The husband of “Dancing With the Stars” alum Lisa Vanderpump set the record straight on his status with the ABC celebrity ballroom show.

Days after pro dancer Gleb Savchenko suggested that he join DWTS season 33, Vanderpump’s husband Ken Todd said there’s no way it’s ever happening.

Speaking with the U.S. Sun, Todd, 78, said, “Oh no! I can’t even walk, let alone dance.”

“Seriously, no,” the restaurant entrepreneur added. “She is the dancer, not me,” Todd said of his wife.

Vanderpump was the second contestant sent home when she was partnered with Savchenko for season 16 of the ABC dance-off in 2013. The Bravo star famously fainted during a rehearsal with Savchenko.

Gleb Savchenko Thinks Ken Todd Would Be a Great Addition to the DWTS Cast

The cast for the 33rd season of DWTS has yet to be announced by ABC. Savchenko made his casting suggestion following “Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix’s impressive run on the 32nd season of the show.

In an interview with the U.S. Sun in early May, Savchenko was asked who next from the Bravo reality show should join DWTS. The Russian American pro dancer did not hesitate to name the British businessman as a potential contestant.

“Ken,” Savchenko said. “Ken, Lisa’s husband. He would be great. Because she did it, his wife did it, and now it’s Ken’s turn.”

Savchenko went so far as to suggest that fellow pro dancer Emma Slater should be partnered with Todd.

Other ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Want to Join ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Over the past decade, Todd has made many appearances on his wife’s reality show “Vanderpump Rules.” While Todd has no interest in appearing on “Dancing With the Stars,” several of Vanderpump’s Bravo co-stars have expressed a desire to show off their dance skills.

Cast member Scheana Shay talked about her “dream” of being on DWTS throughout season 11 of “Vanderpump Rules.” Shay even claimed that she was in talks to join season 32 until the Scandoval cheating scandal brought Madix under ABC’s radar.

In a March 2024 interview on Heather McDonald’s “Juicy Scoop” podcast, Shay said she was “right up there” on the list of potential season 32 contestants. She even began to prep by taking dance classes. “If it wasn’t because of the scandal, I was gonna be on ‘Dancing with the Stars,’” Shay alleged.

In addition, Madix’s ex, Tom Sandoval, shared that it was his longtime dream to compete on “Dancing With the Stars.” While speaking on the “Vanderpump Rules Aftershow” in March 2024, Sandoval confirmed, “It’s been a dream of mine too. I actually took ballroom lessons and everything. I was working on …. getting on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ for years.”

In March 2023, Sandoval became a reality TV villain after his shocking cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss was uncovered. Six months later, his ex, Madix, was cast to compete on “Dancing With the Stars.” Madix made it to the finals on the 32nd season of the show.

In an interview on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Madix described “Dancing With the Stars” as “the biggest blessing and the most amazing experience.”

READ NEXT: DWTS Pro Names Dream Dance Partner Ahead of Season 33