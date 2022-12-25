Kendra Wilkinson Shares Rare Photo of Her 2 Kids

Kendra Wilkinson, who competed on season 12 of “Dancing With the Stars,” shared an extremely rare photo of her two kids ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Wilkinson is spending the holiday in Hawaii with her kids, Hank, 12, and Alijah, 8, whom she shares with her ex-husband Hank Baskett. This is the first photo that Wilkinson has shared of her son in well over a year. Although she doesn’t frequently share photos of either of her children, Alijah has made a handful of appearances on her Instagram feed in 2022.

Wilkinson and Baskett married in 2009 but she filed for divorce in 2018 after being rocked by a cheating scandal involving Baskett and a transgender woman, according to People magazine. Wilkinson was eight months pregnant at the time.

Here’s what you need to know:

Hank Cut His Hair Short

Wilkinson and her two kids sat on a bench on a beach in Hawaii in the first photo the former Playboy Playmate shared.

“Happy Holidays,” she captioned the post, adding a tropical flower emoji that is known to be reminiscent of Hawaii.

Perhaps the most noticeable thing in Wilkinson’s holiday photo dump is that her son now has short hair. Hank has kept his hair on the longer side for most of his life, and had hair down to his shoulders in 2021.

Wilkinson also shared a couple of photos of the beautiful scenery, and of her kids playing in the crystal clear waters off the coast of the island chain state.

Wilkinson has the comments on her Instagram account turned off, so no one was able to react to the pictures. A lot of people may not have even recognized Wilkinson’s kids, who have been almost completely out of the spotlight since they were very little.

Wilkinson Hasn’t Announced Any Big Projects for 2023 & Seems to Be Focused on Spending Time With Her Kids

Wilkinson has been sort of out of the public eye herself lately, choosing to live a more quiet, private life after spending several years doing reality television.

In 2022, Wilkinson only made a couple of appearances on shows, including one episode of the television show “Kicking & Streaming,” according to her IMDb page.

In November 2021, Wilkinson chatted with Us Weekly about how things were going when it came to co-parenting with her ex-husband.

“The schedule is really tough. It’s totally tough. You miss your kids, obviously, when you don’t have then. But some weeks you’re like, ‘I can’t wait to give them away.’ But of course, you miss them. You’ve just got to go with it. You’ve got to figure it out and be OK with it,” she told the outlet.

“It’s like, ‘What do they want me to do?’ I have a right to actually enjoy my time. I actually have a right. I don’t have the right to my kids this week. I’m living two lives and hope they all come together at some point,” she continued, adding that she’s ready for retirement.

“I feel like I’ve lived 15 lives. I’ve seen it all, done it all,” she said.

