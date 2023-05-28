DWTS Alum Talks Major Career Change Years After Stardom

A “Dancing With the Stars” alum is getting emotional as she continues on a new career path as a single mother.

Kendra Wilkinson, who competed on season 12 of DWTS, is now a real estate agent with a reality television show that follows her new journey. While Wilkinson sells homes, she also raises her two kids, Hank, 12, and Alijah, 8, with ex Hank Baskett.

Wilkinson and Baskett married in 2009 but she filed for divorce in 2018 after learning that Baskett cheated on her with a transgender woman while Wilkinson was eight months pregnant, according to People magazine.

Ahead of the new season of her show, “Kendra Sells Hollywood,” which premiered on May 26, 2023, Wilkinson talked to Entertainment Tonight about what her life is like today.

“I mean, look, it’s really hard being a single mom, you know, alone. Starting a new career in real estate on a TV show, it’s hard work because not only am I trying to focus on building my new career, I am a single mom on top of it,” Wilkinson told the outlet.

Kendra Wilkinson Says There’s ‘a Lot of Pressure’ on Her

Wilkinson seems to be enjoying her new career path but admits that there’s a lot of pressure on her to succeed.

“I’m still learning, but now in season 2, I’m officially in the real estate game, so it’s a whole different ball game. I’m still a single mom, it’s a lot of pressure — it’s a lot of pressure to start a new career with the world watching,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

In addition, she’s also co-parenting with Baskett, which also has it’s challeges.

“The schedule is really tough. It’s totally tough. You miss your kids, obviously, when you don’t have then. But some weeks you’re like, ‘I can’t wait to give them away.’ But of course, you miss them. You’ve just got to go with it. You’ve got to figure it out and be OK with it,” she told Us Weekly in November 2021.

Kendra Wilkinson Has Posted About ‘Change’ on Instagram

Wilkinson is fairly active on Instagram and has posted some candid captions over the past year or so.

“Change is painfully beautiful. Sometimes it takes all the strength you have and uncomfortable sacrifices. Staying focused even through the ups and downs and set backs. I choose to see the beauty. Life is beautiful,” she captioned a post on March 29, 2023.

On April 22, 2023, Wilkinson shared a photo of herself from a real estate class that she had taken.

“I created space to learn and find purpose again being a single mom,” she wrote in the caption. “Choosing to tv again and to share the journey from the beginning was a fun idea but It hasn’t been easy on and off camera. Getting to know all new people and settling into a new world is a process. I will not be the expert over night and have a long way to go after 3 years now but I’m making progress with closed deals and things I’m working on now,” she added.

Prior to getting into real estate, Wilkinson had a plethora of jobs. She’s been on reality television, in movies and she’s done Playboy.

